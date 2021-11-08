Idaho Nation Laboratory is accepting applications for technology-based economic development grants for nonprofit organizations for 2022.
Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy, has provided the funding for the grants as part of INL’s mission to stimulate economic development and support new business growth and entrepreneurship in Idaho, an INL news release said.
Those interested in the grants should focus on one or more of the key areas that INL is targeting:
• Support development of a regional innovation district focused on energy, cybersecurity, or advanced manufacturing.
• Support rural innovation.
• Support a thriving entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem.
One or more of these areas are requested as the focus of any nonprofit organization attempting to receive a grant and are required to be 501©(3).
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Dec. 17, and any application received after the deadline will not be included in the review process. Decisions will be made by mid-January 2022 with notifications sent to those selected by late January. Funds become available for projects during the date range of Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Grant applications must be submitted online at bit.ly/INL_grants. To view or print the application prior to submitting it online, download the 2022 Tech-Based Economic Development Grant form.
Eastern Idaho firms mentioned in ‘Best Law Firms’ publication
Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes PLLC, of Idaho Falls, was ranked in several categories in the the 12th edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” publication.
The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms, a U.S. News news release said. More than 2,000 firms received a national ranking this year.
Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes was ranked in the following categories: appellate practice; “Bet-the-Company” litigation; commercial litigation; and land use and zoning litigation.
Two other eastern Idaho-based firms also were recognized.
Holden Kidwell Hahn & Crapo, of Idaho Falls, was ranked in real estate law, and Rigby, Andrus & Rigby Law PLLC, of Rexburg, was ranked in water law.
Premier Technology Inc. selected for Bechtel 2021 Supply Chain Awards
Premier Technology Inc. has been selected for the 2021 Supply Chain awards by one of its oldest partners, Bechtel. Those selected are recognized for their “outstanding partnership and teamwork with Bechtel and its customers” around the globe, a Premier news release said.
More than half of the employee base at Premier have contributed to the Uranium Processing Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, over the course of three years. The project, which remains active, has provided nearly $50 million to Premier and proves to be their “finest and most meticulous craftsmanship in Premier’s history,” the release said.
“The partnerships we have with our subcontractors and suppliers are fundamental in delivering projects to our customers,” said Tarek Amine, Bechtel’s manager, procurement and contracts, in the release.
Premier officials said the award is “a testament to all of our employees who work hard every day.”
“We are very proud of our employees and humbled to receive this award from Bechtel,” said Doug Wale, Premier Technology Chief Executive Officer in the release.
Ribbon cuttings
• Wright Physical Therapy, 2 p.m., Thursday, 494 Pleasant Country Lane, Rigby
• Festival of Trees, 11 a.m., Nov. 15, Elks Lodge, 640 E Elva St., Idaho Falls
