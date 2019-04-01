International Isotopes Inc., the Idaho Falls-based nuclear medicine company, saw significant revenue growth last year.
International Isotopes posted in 2018 a 40 percent revenue growth, which helped decrease the company’s net losses by nearly $3 million from 2017 to 2018. It reported $10.4 million in total 2018 revenue, compared to $7.4 million in 2017, according to its 2018 financial report, released on March 20.
Founded in 1996, International Isotopes manufactures nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards and a variety of cobalt-60 and cancer therapy products. Its products are used to diagnose and treat cancer and other diseases.
The company, which has has 33 employees, also provides radiological decommissioning services, meaning it is contracted to safely remove radioactive elements from decommissioned medical products or hospital units.
Last year’s revenue growth is attributed to a resumption in sales of its cobalt products; new field service contracts, including with the Department of Energy and the International Atomic Energy Agency; and an increase in nuclear medicine standard sales.
“I am very pleased with our overall financial performance in 2018 and I believe each of our business segments has excellent potential for continued improvements in performance in 2019,” said Steve Laflin, the company’s CEO, in the financial statement.
The only decrease in revenue was in radiochemical products, the result of “supply interruptions that occurred early in the year,” the financial release said.
Laflin told the Post Register he expects the financial gains to continue in 2019.
In 2015, International Isotopes signed 10-year production purchase agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy for bulk cobalt produced in the Advanced Test Reactor at the DOE’s desert site, west of Idaho Falls. The Advanced Test Reactor cobalt has been undergoing irradiation since 2015 and International Isotopes expects to begin receiving and processing that cobalt later this year.
Additionally, International Isotopes plans to commercially launch a new generic drug product in 2019. Laflin said the drug is the first of its kind and will be without competition in the drug market.
Eastern Idaho dairy recognized by national organization
The Korn family, owners of Korn Dairy in Terreton, were named last month as 2019 Members of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy farming cooperative with nearly 14,000 members.
The Members of Distinction program honors seven members from each of the cooperative’s regions who embody its core values and excel on their operations.
Owners Richard and Kim Korn, with their children David and Becky and grandson Boden, are a third generation dairy farming family.
“Cow care on our dairy is very important,” said David Korn in a news release. “If the cows aren’t healthy and producing like they should, it’s not doing us any good. It’s important to have good, healthy and fit cows.”
Korn Dairy, which was named Member of Distinction for the Dairy Farmers of America’s Mountain Region, owns a herd of 90 Holstein and Brown Swiss cows.
“We’re truly honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Kim Korn in the release. “Dairy farming is a good life. It’s hard work — 365 days a year, but working with our family is the best.”
New Arctic Circle opening in St. Anthony
Arctic Circle, a Midvale, Utah-based burger and shake restaurant chain, is opening a new location in St. Anthony.
The restaurant, which opens Wednesday, is located at 226 S. Bridge St.
The restaurant can seat seat 48 guests and will employ more than 42 people, according to a news release. The location also will feature an enclosed kid’s Play Zone.
It’s the 21st Arctic Circle in Idaho. Eastern Idaho locations include Shelley, Rigby and two locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
The chain has more than 60 locations throughout Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Wyoming.
Variety Mart to close
Variety Mart, the downtown Idaho Falls pawn shop, is closing.
A sign on the building indicates it will close on May 25. There will be a closing sale until then.
Multiple sources told the Post Register that Variety Mart’s owner, David Nygard, is retiring.
Nygard declined to comment.
