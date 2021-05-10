The sun is out, the vaccines are in arms and Idaho Falls is posed to enjoy some of the best of the best that spring has to offer: film, music, brew and, well, a monster truck rally because everyone needs a cherry on top these days.
SpringBrew is back!
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development is getting ready to usher in one of the first major events of the season on Saturday with SpringBrew hosted at Civitan’s Plaza on the corner of Park Avenue and B Street.
How are you going to miss this? Friends, brews, and bands, oh my! Come enjoy local craft beers from Idaho Brewing Company and Snow Eagle Brewing along with a variety of domestic brews. (But seriously, have you had Snow Eagle’s “Ty’s Cream Ale” or “What a Pear” from Idaho Brewing Company? It’s summer in every sip. Prove me wrong.) There will be live music on stage by local bands Rooke and 2AM Logic. The party kicks off at 1 p.m. and will wrap up around 6 p.m.
This is a fundraising event for Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. Admission is $15. Not drinking alcoholic beverages? No problem. Non-drinkers get in for $5.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announces movie series
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced its 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series hosted at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In (2095 North Yellowstone Highway). The film reels will start rolling on Thursday, May 20, featuring everyone’s favorite Felonious Gru in “Despicable Me” 1 and 2.
Each event will feature a fun Kahoot trivia game with prizes for the top three winners. Give away bags will be provided to the first 100 cars. Admission passes can be purchased online or at the gate.
Ten percent of all concessions along with admission cost of $30 a carload will support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. RMHC of Idaho operates three programs including the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls which is located inside EIRMC. There is no cost for families to use RMHC of Idaho’s services and generous donations from the community make this possible.
A Street Soup Market reopens
A Street Soup Market announced that it is reopening for business at 11 a.m. May 11 and cheers were heard ’round social media. A Facebook post from the popular luncheon hot spot read, “After a long couple months of being closed, we will be reopening our doors. We will be serving the same great menu, so come stop by for lunch and bring a friend!”
According to its website, everything is made in-house. Everything. From sauces to dressings to bread and, of course, the soups. And hey, even if the pandemic has made you a bit reclusive, this feels like a good first step back into a more normal social scene. So maybe you should think about heading over for lunch at 445 A St. Baby steps.
Monster Truck Tour at Sandy Downs
Tap into your insane side with Live A Little Productions as they host the Monster Truck Insanity Tour at Sandy Downs starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, and again on Saturday, May 22.
How could this monster truck show get even bigger and badder than the last show, you ask? Well, maybe you should think about arriving early for the pre-show pit party starting at 5:30 p.m. where you can get up close and personal with the trucks, check out the track, and get stocked up on merchandise prior to each show. Stay longer for the Figure 8 Madness, Monster Truck Ride Experience and the Pro Mini Monsters.
A limited number of tickets will be sold due to COVID-19 safety precautions. High risk guests are asked to arrive early near the start of Pit Party for priority access per state guidelines. Tickets may be found at livealittle.smashpass.com/events/6744548. This is Idaho folks, so the show will go on rain or shine.
