RED Inc. Communications, an Idaho Falls-based communications company, recently was named Region 10 Small Business Subcontractor of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
RED Inc. provides to its clients business support services, media consulting, strategic planning, branding, web publishing and development, graphic design and technical publications support. The company has offices in Idaho Falls, Boise and Albuquerque, N.M.
The award recognized the company as the best small business subcontractor in the Pacific Northwest. Region 10 includes Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.
“There are a lot of other companies that were nominated in bigger areas,” such as Seattle and Portland, Ore., said RED Inc.’s owner and manager Linda Keele. “It’s an honor.”
RED Inc. is a contractor for Idaho National Lab, providing graphics support, document records control and business support services.
INL nominated RED Inc for the subcontractor award. It’s the first time an INL vendor has won the Small Business Administration’s annual subcontractor award.
“Every year, we nominate small businesses for (Small Business Administration) awards, and nominating RED Inc. for this award was a natural,” said Stacey Francis, INL’s Small Business Program manager, in a news release. “They go out of their way to help us solve some of our most significant challenges.”
Keele, along with Angela Johnson and Vicky Frazier, worked at the lab before Founding RED Inc. in 1993. The women decided they could use their technical writing and documentation skills to help environmental remediation and waste management subcontractors.
RED Inc. contracts for organizations around the U.S., including other national labs, such as Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico and Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
“It’s definitely an honor to be nominated by those at the lab, for them to have that kind of (appreciation of our work),” Keele said.
In addition to the Small Business Administration award, RED Inc. received 17 awards at the 2019 Communicator Awards, an international marketing and communications competition with entries from major companies such as Ford, Disney and Microsoft.
The awards also recognized work done by RED Inc.’s graphics support team for INL.
“That’s huge,” Keele said.
New hotel, Tru by Hilton, now taking reservations
Tru by Hilton, a new hotel on Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls, is open for business, according to its website.
Located at 680 Lindsay Blvd., the hotel is the fourth Hilton brand in Idaho Falls. The new brand seems to be marketing to a younger crowd. Each Tru by Hilton location has a chic work space, a 24-hour market and a game room.
The Tru by Hilton website describes the chain as “vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart.”
“It’s energetic, yet relaxing and comfortable,” the website says. “It’s familiar, and it’s also unexpected.”
The hotel will begin taking reservations this week, according to its website.
Ammon Fiber signs new internet service provider
The city of Ammon Fiber Optic Utility has added a new internet service provider, QWK.net, to its network.
It’s the fourth provider Ammon has signed to the network.
QWK.net, a locally owned internet service provider, is offering several unique plans, each with symmetrical upload and download speeds.
Internet service options range from a 15 mbps (megabits per second) plan for $1.88 per month to a 1 gbps (gigabits per second) plan for $14.88 per month.
For Ammon Fiber customers, the internet service is a separate payment from the utility fees. Ammon Fiber builds the fiber optic wires and internet service providers, such as QWK.net, sell internet service through the network.
QWK.net’s owner, Quinn Whipple, attended a recent Ammon Fiber public information meeting, where he praised the network’s affordability and sustainability.
Whipple said he built his own fiber network many years ago, before Ammon and Idaho Falls had fiber optic utilities. His personal network cost $13,000 to build, he said. Hooking up a home to Ammon Fiber costs between $3,000 and $3,500, on average.
“It’s an absolutely amazing opportunity,” Whipple said at the meeting. “I say that without my service provider hat on.”
Hospice of Eastern Idaho receives customer satisfaction award
Hospice of Eastern Idaho, a local nonprofit hospice, recently received a customer experience award from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a Sandy, Utah-based healthcare customer satisfaction measurement firm.
To qualify for the award, Hospice of Eastern Idaho had customer satisfaction scores in the top 15 percent of the nation over the last year.
“Quality care and services is always the goal for our team,” said Celeste Eld, executive director of Hospice of Eastern Idaho, in a news release. “It is so affirming when families report their satisfaction in this regard.”
Hospice of Eastern Idaho is located at 1810 Moran St., Idaho Falls.
