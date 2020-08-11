Watkins Distributing and Anheuser-Busch are providing more than 11,000 cans of water to both the Ammon and Rigby fire departments. The water will be used as emergency drinking water while fighting wildfires.
“Hydration is huge for our guys, so being able to receive a donation helps our budget and helps our guys get the hydration they need," said Steven Berg, deputy fire chief.
The water will be coming from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado. While Anheuser normally produces beer, the company stated that it “periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.”
The Ammon Fire Department applied for the donation after seeing a post about Anheuser-Busch's water donations on Facebook.
However, once the Ammon Fire Department was chosen as the emergency water donation recipient, the fire department needed a way to get it to Idaho Falls. That's when Watkins Distributing stepped in to help.
Watkins Distributing is an Idaho Falls-based beverage distributor owned by local residents Tony and Mitch Watkins. The company donated its time and resources to bring the water from Colorado to the local fire departments.
"This is not the first time we've donated to first-responders in Idaho. We continue to look for these kinds of programs to participate in," Tony Watkins said.
The department plans to share the wealth with neighboring fire departments.
“What we’re planning on doing is allocating some to other departments in the area so that way others can benefit from it as well," Berg said.
New Starbucks is coming to Ammon
The building formerly occupied by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been vacant since April 2019. A new Starbucks location will be moving into it this fall, according to a sign on the building's door. This will be the fifth Starbucks to open in the area.
The new coffee shop will be located at 2598 E Sunnyside Road.
TOK facilitates new commercial leases
The Radley Group has leased 1,000 square feet of office space located at 2285 E. 25th Street. The Radley Group is a branch of Keller Williams Realty that specializes in “selling unique, luxury, land, and lifestyle properties.”
Helix Auto, LLC leased 3,865 square feet of retail space located at 555 North Yellowstone. Helix Auto is an automobile repair shop.
Rebound Financial renewed its 525 square feet of office space located at 626 S. Woodruff Avenue.
All transactions were facilitated by TOK Commercial.
Member of local electric board receives national certification
Jodi Stiehl of Fall River Electric’s board has earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Gaining her certificate involved five courses about governance and the role of cooperative directors. The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association is a group that represents over 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States.