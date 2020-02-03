Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho was named one of the top 250 Home Care Agencies in the country and given a “Leader in Excellence” distinction for the second year in a row. The awards were given by Home Care Pulse, a Rexburg-based agency that monitors and provides feedback to caregivers across the country.
Home Care Pulse also named Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice in Eastern Idaho for the fifth year in a row.
“We’re crazy excited. It’s very, very cool for us, being such a small community, to win these national awards,” said Mike Beckstead, president of Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho.
One reason Visiting Angels may stand out is their “companion-based solution.” In this system, seniors select a caregiver of their choice, known as a “designated angel,” for their home visits. This is in place of other methods that involve sending any caregiver that may be available. The companion-based system allows caregivers to get to know seniors and their needs on a one-on-one basis.
“We spend more time on the relationship aspect. We know that most clients are home alone. They don’t see family except on the weekend. We want our caregivers to build a relationship with clients, cook meals and even play games with them. Some angels even take their clients to the movies,” Beckstead said.
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho is the largest senior home care agency in Eastern Idaho. The company has locations in both Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
Gordmans opens two more Idaho locationsGordmans — a department store brand that offers off-price items that include clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture — is coming to eastern Idaho. New Gordmans locations are opening in both Blackfoot and Burley on March 31. The arrival will be part of a decision by parent company Stage to convert all Bealls and other department stores it owns into Gordmans.
There will be two Idaho Bealls converting into Gordmans. One is the in Blackfoot at 1350 Parkway Drive in Riverside Plaza. The other is in Burley at 717 North Overland Avenue.
Both are holding hiring events Feb. 4. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair happening at both locations on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
These locations will be the third and fourth Gordmans in Idaho, with stores already open in both Nampa and Meridian.
In 2020, Stage is converting over 500 department stores across the country, including Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, into Gordmans. Once the change-overs are complete, Gordmans will have around 700 locations, making it one of the largest retail chains in the United States.
Life Flight Network no longer in RexburgLife Flight Network closed its Rexburg location on Jan 24 after nearly five years of service. Life Flight Network is a not-for-profit air and ground medical transport program. The program serves multiple areas across the western United States. According to the program, the closure is due to reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid no longer covering their expenses.
Life Flight Network will continue to operate Idaho programs in Boise, Burley, Lewiston, and Sandpoint.
“The federal government’s plan to shift the cost to privately insured patients while failing to address the need to increase Medicare reimbursement has negatively impacted healthcare, resulting in the closure of many hospitals and emergency air bases,” read a Life Flight Network statement.
LongHorn’s opening in former Famous Dave’s location in I.F.Last week, construction began on the former Famous Dave’s building at 245 Houston Circle. The restaurant space is being converted into a LongHorn Steakhouse with a planned opening of spring 2020. This will be Idaho’s second LongHorn Steakhouse, the first being in Boise.
LongHorn Steakhouse is a casual Western-themed chain restaurant with 515 locations across the country. In addition to its steak, it is known for its ribs, chicken, salmon, lobster, shrimp, and salads menu items. The chain is owned by Jim Powell Darden Restaurants, whose other chains include Olive Garden and Red Lobster.
Famous Dave’s closed in September, after operating in Idaho Falls since 2010.
Online marketing course offered to entrepreneursThe Idaho Innovation Center and the Small Business Development Center are offering an Online Marketing Bootcamp this month. The four-week class will convene between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 11. There will be two sections, one will meet Tuesdays and the other will meet Thursday.
The $149 course is for entrepreneurs looking to gain marketing skills, especially with social media.
Those interested can register by calling the Idaho Innovation Center at 208-523-1026.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.