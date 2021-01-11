Idaho Falls shoppers will have one less option for buying department store merchandise in person this spring.
The Idaho Falls Macy’s store will close in the company’s round two of closures announced last February.
About 30 stores were closed last year and 36 more of the 544 Macy’s stores will close as part of a three-year closure plan. The Idaho Falls store is the only store listed as closing this year in Idaho. The company said it planned to close 125 locations by 2023.
At the time of the announcement, company officials said the plan was to focus on opening smaller stores outside malls and focus on online sales.
The Idaho Falls Macy’s started business as The Bon Marché when the Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984. Through a series of corporate purchases and branding changes, The Bon became Macy’s in Idaho Falls in 2005.
Macy’s retail history predates the Civil War. In 1858, Rowland H. Macy opened R.H. Macy & Co. as a dry good store in New York City.
Macy’s is the second of the anchor retailers at the Grand Teton Mall to close recently.
Sears closed a year ago.
INL scores 24th in workplace ranking
A national leadership organization has ranked the Idaho National Laboratory No. 24 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers and in the Top 10 Best in Class categories for recruitment, workplace inclusion and accountability.
The organization, Diversity MBA, said companies recognized as Best in Class have demonstrated consistent and excellent practices with metrics aligned to a strategy that results in impactful change.
“These recognitions demonstrate to the marketplace and business community that INL’s commitment to inclusive diversity is embedded as part of the lab’s culture, belief structure and values,” said Juan Alvarez, INL’s deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations and chief operations officer, in a news release.
Bank of Idaho opens Round 2 waitlist for paycheck program
The Bank of Idaho will open a waitlist for Idaho businesses interested in securing funds as part of the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic could receive a low-interest-rate loan under this program and can submit their waitlist application at bankofidaho.com/cares.
PPP loans may be eligible for full or partial forgiveness if the money is used for qualifying costs.
In the first round of funding, Bank of Idaho secured $96 million for more than 1,000 Idaho business owners, a bank news release said.
“The PPP is a true lifeline for small- to mid-sized businesses,” said Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho president and CEO, in the release. “With the pandemic still in full force, now’s the time for businesses to take steps to secure their futures.”
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel postpones concert
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Monday announced the postponement of this Saturday’s Tracy Byrd Concert.
Officials at the venue, “having reviewed additional information and recommendations from health and government officials” postponed the event due to public health concerns, a casino news release said.
“Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings to be socially and physically responsible,” the release said.
“If guests have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the new date in 2021. If ticketed guests have questions they can email support@yapsody.com.”
