Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg has been named as one of the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals by the Chartis Group, a health care advisory firm.
Only 32 states had hospitals scoring high enough to be included in the 2021 rankings, according to a news release. Madison Memorial was the only Idaho hospital to make the list.
“To be named in the top 100 is like being in the top 5 percent, nationwide,” said Rachel Gonzales, Ph.D., Madison Memorial’s CEO. “It’s an incredible honor.”
The ranking was further acknowledged by the Becker’s Hospital Review, which included the Chartis Group’s results in its own listing.
Scores eight key performance areas defined by the Hospital Strength Index, including inpatient and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency were used to rank the hospitals. Madison Memorial scored highly enough in each of these areas to earn inclusion in the list.
According to the American Hospital Association, there are 1,805 rural community hospitals in the United States.
Madison Memorial Hospital is a full-service medical facility with 69 licensed beds. It’s the only county-owned, non-critical-access hospital in Idaho, a hospital news release said. With a staff of more than 700 professionals, the hospital serves five eastern Idaho counties. For information, go to madisonmemorial.org.
Local Subaru dealership joins company in helping to feed hungry
Wackerli Auto Center in Idaho Falls has helped provide 56,659 meals through the Feeding America to support The Idaho Foodbank. And the local dealer is donating an additional 15,000 meals to support The Idaho Foodbank. In an email to customers, Wackerli urges even more donations to the effort to help feed the hungry.
With millions of Americans out of work and unable to access food for themselves or their families and an estimated one in four children in the country that may face hunger, Subaru and its retailers donated 50 million meals when the pandemic began, according to the email.
Since the need continues, another donation to provide an additional 100 million meals to Feeding America will be made. This action is part of Subaru’s effort to make meals available at 199 local food banks across the country. According to the company, each $1 donated equates to about 10 meals.
Chamber of Commerce invites businesses to join in networking
Room is still available for Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce members to become featured business sponsors of the chamber’s Out of the Box Networking Lunches.
The lunches are advertised as a chance to build professional networks and to learn more about businesses in the community.
A number of perks are available through sponsorship, including free lunch, a display table, program spotlights and a chance to provide promotional materials. For information, contact Stacy Butcher at 208-523-1010.
The first lunch will be held at noon April 6 at The Westbank.
