MarCom LLC recently leased 6,844 square feet of office space through commercial real estate company Thornton Oliver Keller. Executives at MarCom wanted to move to a commercial space that was larger and was more accessible.
The new office space is located at 506 S. Woodruff Avenue.
“We were downtown before, but we wanted somewhere with better parking and easier access for our customers,” said Jim Jackson, administrative manager at MarCom.
MarCom is a company that provides management, administrative, engineering, nuclear-operations, and health-and-safety services to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites around the United States, according to its website. Ninety percent of its work comes from Idaho National Laboratory.
“We do a lot of work for the INL, and we’re hiring in support of our customers at the INL,” Jackson said. “We’ve been expanding because of our customer growth. They want more from us, and so we’re trying to offer more.”
Earlier this year, MarCom hired a construction project manager in what Jackson said was the first step in further diversifying the company. This new space was part of that MarCom expansion. Jackson hopes that, with the larger space, MarCom will be able to hire more employees as well.
“We’re really excited to be in the new location because it’s so much nicer than where we were before. It’s got great conference room facilities so that we can do more for our customers,” Jackson said.
Post offices ramp up for holiday shippingIdaho post offices have been preparing for the yearly onslaught of holiday mail. The U.S. Postal Service delivers more packages between Thanksgiving and New Year than any other shipper in the country, with an expected 800 million package deliveries.
Post offices expect the Christmas peak to be next week, predicting they will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21. Idaho post offices have prepared for the busy season by hiring more than 100 additional employees, delivering packages seven days a week and expanding package delivery to include early morning and evening.
The USPS has set the following deadlines for this holiday season:
Holiday military shipping deadlines:
— Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to military addresses outside Iraq and Afghanistan
— Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)
International shipping deadlines:
— Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International to all other countries
— Dec. 18 to 19 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country
Domestic shipping deadlines:
— Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground
— Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail and packages
— Dec. 21 – Priority Mail
— Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
Manwaring Cheese relocates to Idaho FallsCheese is in the Manwaring family’s blood. Members of the Manwaring family have been making the dairy product since they first emigrated to the United States from England in the 1800s. The latest development in Manwaring Cheese’s enterprises is relocating to a store in Idaho Falls. In addition to cheese, Manwaring also sells grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds and gelato.
The company was formerly located in Rigby, where it had stood since 1977. It is now located near the Museum of Idaho at 310 N. Eastern Ave.
Manwaring Cheese is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
New restaurant opens at the Grand Teton MallA new eatery has opened in the Grand Teton Mall just in time for the holidays. Nay’s Soup Salad Sandwich now provides shoppers with a way to dine between stores. The restaurant offers a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches from which to choose. This is the second location for the family-owned business, after opening the first Nay’s in Pocatello’s Pine Ridge Mall.
Nay’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Animal shelter raises money with holiday partySnake River Animal Shelter will host their Meowy Howlidays Celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday at the shelter. The celebration will include door prizes, a hot chocolate bar, crafts, photos with Santa, a raffle, and a bake sale. All proceeds will go to supporting the shelter. Snake River Animal Shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd.
Ribbon cuttings
This week’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon cuttings include the Ashley HomeStore at noon Thursday at 210 S. Woodruff Ave. and Caliber Home Loans at noon Friday at 3413 Merlin Drive.
Business After HoursThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event for December will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Bank of Idaho, 399 Capital Ave.
