Melaleuca expands
into MissouriMelaleuca has announced it will be expanding its operations with a planned 508,000-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City, Mo. It is expected to open in early 2022.
“Melaleuca is thrilled to expand into Kansas City for several reasons,” CEO Frank VanderSloot said in a press release. “It has a business-friendly environment; a well-educated, hard-working and talented workforce; advanced manufacturing industry expertise; and a strategic position in the center of the country.”
The Idaho Falls-based wellness company will invest $35.5 million into this new location at a former Harley-Davidson building at 11401 N. Congress Ave. in Kansas City. The new facility will allow Melaleuca to improve customer service, increase delivery speeds and create more than 200 jobs. The addition of this new location means Melaleuca will be able to ship its American customers their products within two days, according to the company.
“We are proud to welcome Melaleuca to Missouri,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in a press release. “The company’s creation of over 200 jobs is great for our state, and its dedication to health and wellness in a time when our citizens need it most is to be commended. We look forward to seeing Melaleuca grow and succeed moving forward.”
Melaleuca is “the largest manufacturer of consumer-packaged goods in the northwest United States,” a company news release said. It produces more than 450 wellness products that are sold in 19 countries. With more than 5,200 employees worldwide, its average annual revenue is $2 billion.
New chiropractor opening in AmmonA new chiropractor will soon open at 2679 E Sunnyside Road at Hillcrest Plaza in Ammon. The Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting there at 12 p.m. on Jan. 14.
A national franchise with more than 500 offices, the Joint Chiropractic offers joint adjustments for pain relief. The brand is built on a unique model. It does not accept health insurance. Instead, it takes walk-in customers who can opt to see a chiropractor on the spot for a $39 one-time price or buy a monthly plan for $69 that allows customers to come up to four times per month for treatment. The Joint Chiropractic leased 1,200 square feet of retail space.
Idaho Falls Fiber to mark 1,000th customerIdaho Falls Fiber will recognize its 1,000th customer to sign up for the Idaho Falls Fiber Optic Network at a press event Tuesday at which the 1,000th customer will be officially connected. This milestone comes a little more than a year after the Idaho Falls City Council voted to expand the city’s fiber optic network pilot project in October 2019.
YMCA receives flood of donations from local businessesThe Idaho Falls YMCA recently received some holiday cheer from local businesses. Elevation Labs employees donated ten decorated Christmas trees, ten bicycles and helmets and $4,000 to the YMCA’s STEM Foundation. Each tree was decorated by groups of Elevation Labs employees who created imaginative tree themes such as “’A Night at The Movies’ featuring popcorn and iconic movie references” and “’Cars’ featuring 3-D race tracks designed and printed by the Elevation Labs engineering team.”
“Supporting STEM initiatives in our Idaho Falls community is one of our primary focuses throughout the year at Elevation Labs, and we are happy to be able to continue our tradition of donating to the YMCA’s STEM Foundation,” said Cassandra Hume, director of Marketing of Elevation Labs.
Fisher’s Technology, an office technology supplier, also donated “hundred of toys” to the Idaho Falls YMCA.
The local Arby’s has put $5,800 of Arby’s national Make a Difference campaign money to the YMCA’s Scholarship Fund. Roof Rescue, a local roofing company, donated another $5,000 to the Scholarship Fund. This fund will finance Early Learning, School Age, STEM, youth sports and summer camps.
Community Food Basket receives Hope Lunches donationThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce completed its Hope Lunches campaign on Sunday. It raised a total of $10,348 to donate to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. The Chamber will present a check at the Community Food Basket’s warehouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast over Facebook Live.
The Hope Lunches campaign was inspired by the cancellation of the "Out of the Box'' events due to rising COVID-19 cases. At Out of the Box events, local business community network with one another over lunch. Chamber officials asked residents to donate the price of one lunch in place of the usual monthly event.