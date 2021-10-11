Naughty Fruit named Entrepreneur Week pitch contest finalist
Naughty Fruit, founded by Juan Morales, will represent Driggs in the annual Trailmix Pitch Competition during Entrepreneur Week in Boise from Oct. 18-22.
Naughty Fruit is known for its spiced dried fruits inspired by Morales’ Mexican heritage.
Naughty Fruit utilizes natural dehydration in order to create an unique flavor while preserving nutrients and enzymes to benefit health. Its line of pineapple, mango, strawberry-banana, pear, apple, and fruit medley products can be purchased locally at Broulim’s, Jackson Whole Grocer & Café and Springhill Suites by Marriott in Jackson Hole.
“Naughty Fruit’s partnerships with local farmers, makers and crafters paved the way for our early success,” Morales said in a news release. “Our strong community relationships and adoption of products will give us a critical edge in the Trailmix pitch competition this year,” according to press release.
Naughty Fruit will be competing with six other Idaho companies in effort to win shelf space in Albertsons and $25,000 for the grand prize and $5,000 to the runner-up.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 in funding to Idaho entrepreneurs, the release said. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
To learn more about Boise Entrepreneur Week, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org.
Farm Bureau Insurance gives $10K to the Idaho Foodbank
Farm Bureau Insurance issued a check to the Idaho Food Bank on Oct. 1 at its Pocatello headquarters. The company raised $7,000 through agents, district managers and executive team with Blue Cross of Idaho and Aflac rounding the total to $10,000. The Idaho Foodbank can offer four meals for every $1 enabling this donation to secure 40,000 meals for Idaho families struggling with food insecurity.
“This donation will make a significant impact in addressing food insecurity across Idaho and demonstrates the generosity and giving spirit of Idahoans.,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, said in the news release.
“It’s important for Farm Bureau Insurance to support our local communities,” said Todd Argall, vice president and CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance, in the release.
Idaho Falls Power conducts customer satisfaction survey
Idaho Falls Power is conducting a customer satisfaction survey in the next few weeks where employees from Channel Blend will call customers asking for their candid input.
Idaho Falls residents will be selected at random and the information will be compiled and presented to Idaho Falls Power in order to help it better understand its customer base’s needs and expectations from the utility, a news release said.
“By looking at the data objectively we can be more responsive to the everchanging needs of our clients,” said Bear Prairie, Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber general manager, in the release. “It’s a good opportunity for us to examine how we operate and make sure we are doing all we can to provide excellent customer service.”
The survey is expected to only take a few minutes to complete and includes questions about both power and fiber services. Customers selected for the survey are encouraged to not only participate but to also provide candid responses, the release said.
“We hope that people will be receptive to participate and will give us their honest feedback,” Prairie said in the release. “That way we can take a valid look at who we are, how we operate, and how we can provide even better service than we already do. It just helps us continually improve what we do and how we do it,” Prairie concluded.
