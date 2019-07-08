A new accounting firm, Behling Jones Accounting, will host a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce this week.
Holly Behling and Peggy Jones, both Ammon residents, opened the business in March. Behling, a tax accountant and enrolled agent, licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and Jones, a Certified Public Accountant, met during a master’s program at Idaho State University.
The two decided to team up and open their own firm.
“I moved out of my house and into an actual office,” Behling said. “It’s been so far so good.”
Jones has experience as a corporate accountant with large firms, such as Washington Mutual Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase and Philips. In recent years, she has shifted her focus to small and mid-sized managerial accounting.
Behling has been an enrolled agent since 2000. She specialized in bookkeeping and tax preparation for small businesses.
Both Behling and Jones are certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors.
The firm is offering a bundle package for real estate agents. Behling Jones Accounting will handle bookkeeping and tax preparation and charge a yearly average, rather than charging once a year at tax time.
“A lot of people have trouble maintaining their books, especially if they’re self-employed,” Behling said. “They don’t like that they get hit really hard at tax time.”
The ribbon-cutting is at 2 p.m. Friday. Behling Jones Accounting is located at 3544 E 17th St., Suite 204, in Ammon.
There will be prizes and refreshments will be served.
D.L. Evans Bank opens Blackfoot branch
D.L. Evans Bank has opened a new branch in Blackfoot.
Located at 1350 Parkway Drive, the new location is a full-service branch.
“We are excited to have a branch in Blackfoot and all that it offers to the community,” said John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to provide the best financial solutions to our customers.”
The new branch will host a grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 17.
Apple Athletic Club director to speak at Young Professionals Network
Austin Bierdek, director of front office operations for Apple Athletic Club, will speak at the Idaho Falls Young Professionals Network meeting on Tuesday.
Bierdek’s presentation is titled “Personal Fitness with Your Business.”
The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Famous Dave’s BBQ, 245 Houston Circle.
The event is $5 for Young Professionals Network members and $10 for non-members.
Community Youth in Action to host ribbon-cutting
Community Youth in Action, a community service group for young people, will host next week a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
“Take a tour of their facility, meet their team leaders and learn what they offer to the community,” a Facebook post for the event says.
Housed in the LIV Teen Center, Community Youth in Action is located at 535 W. 21st St. in Idaho Falls.
The ribbon-cutting is at 11 a.m. on July 15.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.