Eagle Rock Gallery, a fine art and photography business, will host a grand opening June 26.
The grand opening will be hosted with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce at the art gallery at 804 Pancheri Drive. There will be an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The gallery, which opened this spring, features artwork from nationally and internationally recognized artists from the region, according to Eagle Rock Gallery owner Kathi Jensen.
“We have some top talent,” Jensen said.
The art sold at the gallery is accessible to both art collectors and the general public, Jensen said. Artists keep 100 percent of profits from a sale.
In addition to the ribbon-cutting, Eagle Rock Gallery will host a few raffles that will benefit veterans. Raffle proceeds will be donated to the Military Affairs Committee, a military veteran group.
“We’re trying to raise some good-sized dollars for the (Military Affairs Committee),” Jensen said. “They do more in our community than people realize.”
Eagle Rock Gallery will host three gallery walks and an art gala in September. The sales of several large art pieces will benefit the Military Affairs Committee, Jensen said.
Property management company opens in Idaho Falls
A new property management company, Blue Pine Property Management, has opened in Idaho Falls.
Founded by Tyson Luthy, Blue Pine specializes in single-family homes, town homes, condos and multi-unit properties. It manages properties in Shelley, Rexburg, Ririe, Rigby and St. Anthony, in addition to Idaho Falls.
The business opened in April.
“One thing that makes us different is we own rental properties ourselves so we really understand things from an investor’s perspective,” Luthy said in an email. “The community is growing quickly and we are excited to be a part of it.”
Blue Pine Property Management is located at 1820 E. 17th St., suite 135, in Idaho Falls. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 208-243-9492, email info@bluepinepm.com or visit its website, www.bluepinepm.com.
I.F. Chamber’s CEO Speaker Series to feature Ahlquist
Tommy Ahlquist, of Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development, is the next speaker scheduled to take part in the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Speaker Series.
Ahlquist will speak at 3 p.m. June 27 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. The free event is open to the public. RSVP to programs@idahofallschamber.com.
Whoopee Days golf tourney is June 28
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Whoopee Days golf tournament will be held June 28 at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register or for information, call the Chamber at 208-356-5700.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.