CaptionCall, a Utah-based call center, is opening a new location in Idaho Falls and is hiring dozens of locals.
CaptionCall is a specialty call center for hearing-impaired clients. It uses voice recognition technology and a transcription service to provide captioned phone calls to its clients.
The company is hiring “communication assistants” from the Idaho Falls area.
The call center, which will open in two weeks in the Curtiss-Wright building on Whitewater Drive, plans to initially hire several dozen full-time and part-time employees. That number will likely grow to several hundred after the call center is up and running, according to Ann Bardsley, director of public relations at Sorenson Communications, CaptionCall’s parent company.
Hourly wages will range from $10.50 for full-time employees to $11 for part-time employees. Employees will receive benefits, including 401k.
There are no specific qualifications for new hires, Bardsley said, other than strong work ethic and adeptness at showing up to work on time and being responsive to communication.
CaptionCall chose Idaho Falls for a new location because “we know that there is a strong service-oriented culture and strong work ethic in that area,” Bardsley said.
The company is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Residence Inn, 635 W Broadway St.
To apply for a position, visit captioncall.com/careers/captioning-agent/.
Lucy’s pizzeria at the Broadway anticipates March opening
Lucy’s New York Pizza’s new downtown location at The Broadway development should open in March, according to the local chain’s co-owner Geoff Padigimus.
“We’re thinking (it will open) mid-March — no later than the first of April,” Padigimus said.
Lucy’s has pizzerias in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Roberts and Orem, Utah.
The downtown location will replace the Lucy’s on Anderson Street, which will close permanently. The downtown Lucy’s will have twice the seating capacity as the Anderson location.
Equipment from the Anderson location will be moved downtown overnight, once the new restaurant is ready to open, Padigimus said.
“We don’t think there’ll be any lag time,” he said.
Lucy’s will be the second restaurant to open in The Broadway, a development in the heart of downtown Idaho Falls, owned by the Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation and developed in partnership with the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency.
Smokin Fins, a restaurant that offers seafood, sushi and smoked specialty meat, opened in The Broadway in December. The development also houses Bank of Idaho offices and private law offices. Retail space is still available for lease.
Shoshone-Bannock casino addition opening this month
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ new casino, an 85,463-square-foot addition to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center, is opening Feb. 13.
Construction on the new casino, called the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino, broke ground in 2017. The Tribes will host an opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.
The ceremony will include remarks from tribal leaders, casino executive staff and project team members, according to a news release.
“In celebrating the cultural significance on a project this size, the program will feature Traditional Dancing and an Honor Song from a Drum Group,” the release said.
The casino also will host on Feb. 23 a grand opening celebration, which will include promotions, activities, entertainment and giveaways.
DOE nuclear initiative receives recognition from private sector
Last week, the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council, a business consortium advocate for advanced nuclear energy, recognized the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative with a Trailblazer award for its support of the nuclear industry.
GAIN is a federal program that provides the private nuclear community with technical, regulatory and financial support to aid the industry in its move toward nuclear commercialization. GAIN utilizes resources and research at U.S. national labs, such as Idaho National Laboratory, to help the private nuclear industry.
The U.S. Nuclear Industry Council recognized GAIN with its annual Trailblazer Meritorious Achievement Award at the council’s Advanced Reactor Summit last week in San Diego.
Rita Baranwal, Ph.D., who was nominated as assistant secretary of DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, heads the GAIN initiative at INL.
“This award is especially significant to us because USNIC represents the key stakeholders in the nuclear industry, whom GAIN has been working to serve over the past few years,” Baranwal said in a news release.
