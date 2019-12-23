Four women recently came together to open The WAREhouse Furniture on Dec. 5. This new home furniture and décor store combines four separate personal brands and talents into one store. Owners Kassie Traughber, Teresa Bush, Dawn Moldenhauer, and Audrey Henrie each seek to bring their unique style and taste to the company.
“I love getting to use my creativity for dreaming up, painting up, and designing up the visions in my head. This career gives me the outlet for combining art and business,” Traughber said on the business’ website.
Every week, the women find and recycle used furniture, take it home, and refinish it through fixing, painting, and distressing.
“We get whatever we can get, wherever we can get it and we do it over,” said part-owner Audrey Henrie.
The owners regularly refresh The WAREhouse’s merchandise by bringing in whatever they have been working on.
“We add to our inventory every week, making it a fun experience to come see us regularly,” Henrie said.
In addition to furniture and décor, the store also sells jewelry and boutique clothing from local vendors.
“We’ve really worked to make the building and atmosphere nicer,” Traughber said.
The WAREhouse Furniture is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 1352 S. Holmes Ave.
More information can be found at thewarehouseidaho.weebly.com.
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers receive money backFall River Electric Cooperative is giving back $1,013,000 to its customers as a result of revenue exceeding operating costs. Nearly 6,500 customers will be receiving checks. Since Fall River Electric is a nonprofit cooperative owned by its customers, referred to as “owner-members” by the company, are the recipients of any profit. This system differs from investor-owned utility companies where stockholders are the beneficiaries of excess revenue.
Fall River Electric pays customer this revenue in a 20-year cycle, meaning this year’s payout is from the capital earned in 1998 and part of 1999. The amount per check is dependent on the customer’s electricity use in those years.
The cooperative only pays out capital when it believes it to be in the best interest to all its members, said Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case.
“Fortunately, our staff and management continue to do an outstanding job of managing our financial and physical resources, so our equity has dramatically improved in recent years, which is a significant contributing factor to the board’s ability to retire patronage capital to our owner-members.” Case said in a news release.
Reed’s Dairy offers more holiday flavorsReed’s Dairy is releasing new holiday flavors. In addition to its annual offerings of Egg Nog and Chocolate Nog, customers now can buy Peppermint Chip, Christmas Time, Pumpkin, and Mint Cookie ice cream during the holidays. Reed’s Dairy was founded in Idaho Falls in 1955 and continues to operate two locations here, one at 2660 W. Broadway St. and one in Ammon at 2523 E. Sunnyside Road.
“Our customers are at the heart of our business,” Reed’s Dairy president Alan Reed said in a news release. “Families come out and know that the source of their ice cream or milk is fresh and cared for by a local family — and that makes us unique.”
I.F. Adventure Pass availableLocal community organizations offer Idaho Falls Adventure Pass with discounts to eight Idaho Falls area attractions. The pass will grant admission to the Idaho Falls Zoo, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Arts Council, and Museum of Idaho. Adventure Pass owners will also receive discounts to Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, The Edge Climbing, Bob’s Indoor Golf, and the East Idaho Aquarium. The passes are a great value! Individual passes are $20, and family passes are $77. Unlike previous years, some pass offers will be valid throughout the entire year.
The Idaho Falls Adventure Pass can be purchased at ifadventurepass.com or in person at the ARTitorium on W. Broadway St.
