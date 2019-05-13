From Uber to Airbnb, people are coming up with new ways to profit from their goods and services by selling them in the peer-to-peer marketplace.
You can rent personal transportation and your home, but what about ... your boat? Idahoans are using such a platform to rent their boats or market their fishing, rafting and other water activities.
GetMyBoat, a San Francisco-based boat rental and water experience platform, allows internet users to post their boats — from sailboats to motorboats to kayaks — and rent them while they’re not in use, which, according to the company, is most of the time.
On average, boats are used 6 percent of the time and the rest of the time they sit idle and unused, said Valerie Streif, marketing coordinator for GetMyBoat.
The app allows boat owners to profit from their unused, or seldom-used vessels and it allows people who can’t afford to own a boat to engage in boating activities.
“We’re really trying to get everyone on the water and help everyone have access to boating and water experiences — not just people who can own a boat,” Streif said.
While the platform has been called “the Airbnb for boats,” Streif said GetMyBoat is closer to Expedia, a travel booking company, because it offers more than just boat rentals.
Founded in 2013 as a boat rental marketplace, GetMyBoat later expanded its services to offer other types of water activities, such as whale watching tours, eco-kayaking trips, houseboat rentals and private sailing lessons.
“Anything on the water, they can find on our platform,” Streif said.
Currently, GetMyBoat has more than 100 listings in Idaho, including pontoon rentals, guided rafting tours, water ski rentals and fishing trips.
Inquiring about and posting boat rentals and activities on the platform is free. Once a transaction is made, the company collects 7 percent of the total cost of the purchase.
To rent a boat or buy an activity, users can search by area, type of experience, cost and number of guests. Then, they can request to book or ask the owner further questions.
There can be some haggling on cost between the owner and renter, Streif said.
Owners can list a boat or activity, set dates for availability, list a price and add promotional media. Once a request is received, owners and vet the renter and set a quote.
Owners can choose to captain their own boat or decide, through the vetting process, that the renter has the experience to captain it themselves, Streif said.
To use GetMyBoat, visit the website, www.getmyboat.com, or download the mobile app.
Eastern Idaho counties rank among best in state for investment growth, study says
A recent study by SmartAdvisor Match, a branch of personal finance company SmartAsset, ranked five eastern Idaho counties in the top 10 in Idaho for investment growth.
Madison County was first, Teton County third, Jefferson County fourth, Bonneville County eighth and Franklin County ninth.
The study takes into account growth in terms of the number of businesses, gross domestic product, building permits and federal funds received per capita. Using these factors, the study gave each county an incoming investment index.
“Our study aims to capture the places across the country that are receiving the most incoming investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole,” a blog post says.
The data was collected over a three-year period, utilizing data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2017 American Community Survey, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau Building Permits Survey and USASpending.gov.
Madison County was first in the state, with a 77.80 incoming investment index. According to the study, Madison County had a 15.6 percent business growth, $110 million gross domestic product growth, 33.2 building permits per 1,000 households and $35 in federal funding per capita.
Bonneville County had the highest federal funds per capita, with $11,430. It also had 6.4 percent business growth, $434 million gross domestic product growth and 23.1 building permits per 1,000 households. In total, Bonneville County received a 60.65 incoming investment index.
Jefferson County had the second highest business growth at 13.5 percent. Ada County had the top gross domestic product growth at $1.66 billion.
Business After Hours
Idaho State University Credit Union, 2255 E. Sunnyside Road, will play host to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be catered by A Street Soup Market.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the following locations this week:
— Lincoln Court, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 850 Lincoln Drive.
— HomeSmart Premier Realty, noon, Thursday, 586 1st St.
Scramble for Commerce golf tournament happening Friday
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host on Friday its annual Scramble for Commerce golf tournament.
The tournament will be held at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Country Club. The title sponsor is Mountain View Hospital.
Registration is open and sponsorships are available.
A team of four can register for the tournament for $400. Sponsorships range from $300 to $2,000.
To register or buy a sponsorship, call 208-523-1010.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.