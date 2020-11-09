Orthopedic clinic breaks ground on new building in Idaho Falls
Summit Orthopaedics is expanding after years of recent success. Currently located at 2321 Coronado St., the company broke ground on Friday at its new location at 3720 Wooding Drive. Summit Orthopaedics is an “advanced orthopedic care focused on accelerated recovery and customized patient care.” The new facility will be 19,000-square feet. Ammon company R. Jay Taylor Construction Inc. has been hired to build it.
“It’s official! Last week, we broke ground on our new location. We’re so excited for our state-of-the-art facility right here in Idaho Falls,” the company announced on social media.
Bingham Memorial celebrates surgery milestone
Bingham Memorial Hospital celebrated its 1,000th Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery last week. It’s not the first time the hospital has received recognition in this surgical area — in 2017, the hospital was the first in Idaho to perform a total knee replacement with the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system. The surgery system replaces hips or knees with the help of a robotic arm. According to the hospital, using the Mako robotic-arm “increases surgical precision, decreases hospitalization, and speeds up recovery times.
INL offers ‘tech-based economic development grants’
The Idaho National Laboratory has begun accepting applications from nonprofits interested in INL’s technology-based economic development grants. According to a press release, the program’s economic development “mission is to stimulate economic development, support new business growth and recruit new talent, and support entrepreneurship throughout Idaho.” To receive this grant, nonprofit organizations must demonstrate an ability to support business growth, expect a return on their investment, impact the community, and reach out to “under-served areas or populations.”
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. INL representatives will select grant recipients by Jan. 15.
Those interested can learn more at INL’s website.
Utah phone store coming to Sandcreek Commons
Sandcreek Commons is getting another tenant. Ball Ventures announced ZAGG Inc. will move into its Ammon shopping center. No move-in date has been set. ZAGG is a phone accessory and repair brand based out of Midvale, Utah. The company is best known for InvisibleShield, a protective glass phone case.
Sandcreek Commons is a business center owned by Ball Ventures and Woodbury Corporation in Ammon. Other Sandcreek Commons tenants include Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Broulim’s Fresh Foods and Wendy’s.
Soda Tsunami reopening soon
Soda Tsunami announced on Facebook it will reopen under new ownership. Currently, little is known about the new owner or when it will open, but it promises to open in “a few more weeks.”
Soda Tsunami first opened three years ago, specializing in flavored drinks, smoothies and sweets. It was formerly owned by couple Amanda and Jonathan Rosenberg.
The building was listed for sale by the Nelson Group in July as a 1,600-square-foot location for $69,000.
Soda Tsunami is located at 3460 S. 25th East. More information on the company can be found at sodatsunami.wixsite.com/drinks.
