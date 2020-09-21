Taqueria El Rodeo will be branching out by opening a new food truck.
Though to call it a food truck isn’t quite right. It is more specifically a bright red school bus outfitted with dining areas and a kitchen inside.
“A bus is kind of like a mobile restaurant because you can fit tables and seats inside,” owner Mariel Pelayo said.
Pelayo is hoping to open it this week, depending on whether she has enough staff.
The bus will be parked at 680 1st Street. The location's main draw is being right in front of Planet Doom. The haunted house will be open on Friday for the first time this year. Also in the parking lot is Fire & Smoke BBQ food truck and JB’s Soda Barn. According to Pelayo, Planet Doom is trying to get a number of food trucks in the area so its customers will have somewhere to eat.
“The parking lot is a good space with the haunted house right there,” Pelayo said.
The menu is still up in the air, but Pelayo plans to have plenty of Taqueria El Rodeo favorites even if it won’t be the brick-and-mortar restaurant’s full menu.
Taqueria El Rodeo is a family-owned fast service Mexican restaurant with locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The restaurant is best known for its authentic Mexican food, including tacos with eight different types of meat.
CEO webinar now open for registration
Fisher’s Technology, an office technology provider, will be hosting “CEO Webinar: How 4 Idaho CEO's Met the Pandemic with Transformation.” Former local news anchor Karole Honas will serve as emcee. According to the event, Honas will guide “distinguished CEO panel through a hard-hitting discussion, revealing critical insights into what these community leaders learned from the onset of the pandemic and how they've embraced the pivot.” CEOs will include Fisher Technology’s Chris Taylor, Bank of Idaho’s Jeff Newgard, Idaho National Laboratory’s Mark Peters and Grand Peaks Medical’s Lori Sessions.
The event will be at 1:30 Oct. 20 and will be accessible via a weblink. Those interest can learn more and register for the event here.
Ball Ventures donates smart thermometers to Mackay students
Ball Ventures out of Idaho Falls has donated smart thermometers to 115 families attending Mackay School District. The Kinsa Smart Thermometer detects whether a person’s temperature is at levels that could indicate coronavirus infection. It also syncs that information to its database to create a map of illness levels in a particular location.
“As part of Mackay School District's COVID-19 Plan, we are asking parents to screen their children prior to sending them to school,” said Mackay superintendent Susan Buescher in a press release. “The generous donation of these Kinsa Smart thermometers will help families and the school in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and curb the upcoming influenza season."
Businesses lease new locations
TOK has facilitated several businesses in securing new leases and locations. Idaho/Utah Mattress Outlet has leased 6,555 square feet of retail space located at 1525 N. Woodruff Ave. Perfection Home Health, LLC has leased 950 square feet of office space located at 1869 N. Yellowstone Ave. Top Notch Real Estate, and Craft and Associations, Inc. have leased 2,000 square feet of office space located at 2587 N. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Inner Clarity Counseling, LLC has leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1327 Ammon Park Drive.
Ribbon cuttings coming soon
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for Xanadu at 12 p.m. on Friday at their 366 N Holmes Ave location. Xanadu lists itself online as a “metaphysical supply store” selling “crystals, gemstones, malas, jewelry and more.”
Rigby Physical Therapy will have a grand opening and open house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 at their 711 Rigby Drive office. Hosted by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, there will be door prizes, refreshments and opportunities to meet with the Rigby Physical Therapy staff.
