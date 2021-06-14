D.L Evans Bank puts their money where the need is
Through the Employee Directed Donation Initiative, D.L. Evans Bank donated more than $1,000 to the nonprofit Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.
With the donation initiative, employees at D.L. Evans Bank are given the opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations to receive the donation. D.L. Evans Bank then adds 5% to each donation given in an employee’s name.
Assistant vice president commercial loan officer at the Ammon Branch, Taylor Crossley, presented the Food Basket with $1,050 this month.
According to the nonprofit’s 2020 annual report, the Food Basket realized a sharp increase in demand for services. In 2020, the Food Basket shared 53,564 pounds of food with 35 different nonprofit agencies, schools and meal programs. Additionally, the Food Basket redistributed more than 2,739,000 pounds of food to those facing hunger and food insecurity in the Idaho Falls area. That equals more than 2,283,000 meals provided to those who may otherwise go without. According to the report, the nonprofit saw an almost 40% increase in families served from 2019 to 2020 and a nearly 50% increase in overall people served from 2019 to 2020.
INL program matches prospective business partners with lab experts
Idaho National Laboratory is welcoming companies to apply for its Mentor-Protégé Program. According to a news release this month, this program pairs a small business that has been in operation for at least two years with one of the lab’s mission areas. The hope is to help small businesses build their savvy and become more capable partners for INL. This partnership will last two years.
INL is a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory that performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development.
Companies who are interested in applying for the program can do so online at https://bit.ly/3irSeyE. The application period for the program will be open from June 1-30. Come for the music, stay to shop and eat
The Bank of Idaho River Concert Series kicks off on June 15 and will run every Tuesday evening (weather permitting) through Aug. 31.
The free concert series is a great excuse to get out during the week to do a little shopping or make reservations at your favorite downtown restaurant before hitting the Greenbelt Stage (near Memorial between D and E Streets) at 7 p.m.
This community event is supported by a host of local businesses and citizens through the Idaho Falls Art Council. For a complete schedule, find them online at https://bit.ly/3uYyqpf.
The first concert is featuring The Opskamatrists and sponsored by Porter and Stout Riedesel, Mary Lynn Hartwell, Dr. Larry and April Evans of Grand Teton Gastroenterology.
The next concert is June 22 and will host the jazz band The Dewdroppers, sponsored by Marcella Medor, Jay Astle and Amy Lientz of Select Health.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital receives new levels of care standards from state
The Idaho Falls Community Hospital has been designated Level IV trauma, Level III stroke and Level II heart attack treatment center by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The designation means the hospital has the team, tools and experience to diagnose and treat potentially deadly heart attacks, strokes and trauma. Receiving treatment within three hours of the first symptoms of a stroke can greatly improve a patient’s chance of making a full recovery from a stroke.
The designations are part of Idaho’s Time Sensitive Emergency System, which was created to help address the top three preventable causes of death. Hospitals must undergo a rigorous review process and site inspection in order to earn these designations. The Community Hospital team started working on the stroke, heart attack and trauma programs in June of 2020.