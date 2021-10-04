REDI to hold regional conference this month
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) will host its annual conference on Oct. 29. The title for this year’s conference is “What’s Up in Eastern Idaho!”
The conference will be held virtually, following the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, a REDI news release said. The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
REDI CEO Teresa McKnight said in the release that the conference will focus on the “Power of Place,” a new regional marketing strategy developed by REDI.
“As the lead regional economic development organization for Southeast and East Idaho, REDI will take a deep dive into the exciting changes shaping Eastern Idaho and its future,” McKnight said in the release. This year’s conference will focus on Eastern Idaho as the “Power of Place for Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Banking & Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Information Technology (Cybersecurity), and Outdoor Products.”
The conference will feature national subject matter experts, regional guest speakers, business leaders, and economic professionals “presenting thought-provoking ideas, best practices, and discussions on changes shaping Eastern Idaho’s future,” McKnight said in the release.
To register, go to bit.ly/REDIconference.
D.L. Evans Bank makes large donation to Champ’s Heart
D.L. Evans Bank’s eastern Idaho branches recently donated $7,000 to Champ’s Heart. The Champ’s Heart organization allows children with special needs, veterans, and their family members to have fun and spend time with horses at no charge. The bank’s donation will help the organization to buy food, equipment and services such as medical costs.
Champ’s Heart Director Larry Cudmore continues to utilize his love for horses and the desire to help others through unique horse experiences. Over the summer, Champ’s Heart expanded into helping both special needs and veterans which grew the program substantially.
Champ’s Heart is in a temporary location so the donations will also help while it looks for a longer term one. Champ’s Heart is located at 7201 North 45th East in Idaho Falls. For information, or to donate, visit champsheart.org.
AR Workshop and The Nice Spot open on Lindsay Boulevard
Brenda Stanley, a well-known former TV news anchor and news director turned author, and her daughter, Brandi Erickson, and son-in-law, Michael Erickson, have opened AR Workshop and The Nice Spot at 395 Lindsay Blvd.
The businesses held their grand opening in September after completing extensive renovations on the building they purchased near the greenbelt. The building, previously home to an upholstery shop, had been in a 2019 fire that required a large overhaul to be completed.
The building has been divided into two for the businesses with AR Workshop, a do-it-yourself craft shop, on one side and The Nice Spot, which offers coffee, ice cream, treats, beer and wine, and curios, on the other. AR Workshop is a DIY franchise business with 150 locations in 32 states. It carries home decor items and clients can take classes to create their own projects.
Planet Doom continues through Oct. 30
Planet Doom, eastern Idaho’s largest indoor haunted attraction at 30,000 square feet in size, located at 680 1st St. in Idaho Falls, will continue through the end of the month.
The attraction will be open 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekends on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the next three weeks and will be open all week from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30.
The haunted house has debuted many new sets, scenes and mega-beasts this year. Voted a “Top-Rated Haunt” by hauntedhouses.com and haunts.com reviewers, Planet Doom “promises a wild romp through its haunted mazes,” according to a news release.
“The newly-remodeled haunted attraction features “Hollywood-quality” theatrical sets, animatronic props and special effects,” the release said.
Like its predecessor Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror, Planet Doom is the primary funding source for the Bonneville County D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which serves Bonneville County School District 93 and the Swan Valley School District, as well as the White Pine and Taylor Crossing charter schools, the release said.
“The haunted attraction features a 45-minute walkthrough attraction with over 100 scare actors, a ‘queue line entertainment’ dance team, and a carnival-style “zombie brain toss” game,” the release said.
Admission is $15 per person.
October Out of the Box lunch is today at Westbank
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of commerce Out of the Box networking lunch is from noon to 1 p.m. today, Oct. 5, at the Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Lunch is $12 for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers.
Tickets can be purchased online at idahofallschamber.com.
