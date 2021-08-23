Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties has reached $1 billion in year-to-date sales.
The company announced in a Aug. 10 news release it was on track to outpace its 2020 sales volume of $1.4 billion.
“Consistently reaching this milestone earlier every year illustrates why we are one of the fastest growing companies in the nation.” said Ryan Brown, president of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties. “Our agents, teams, and staff have put in the hard work resulting in strong connections and providing service that is above and beyond what clients expect.”
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties primarily operates in Colorado but also sells homes in eastern Idaho and has offices in Ketchum and Bozeman, Mont. The company has been named the 23rd fastest growing real estate company in the nation according to the REAL Trends 500.
Chamber of Commerce announces
September Out of the Box lunch lineup
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced that September’s Out of the Box Networking Lunch will feature Vulpine Marketing, BBSI, Sterling Urgent Care, Idaho Innovation Center and Reach Hospitality.
The lunches are billed as a chance to build professional networks and to learn more about businesses in the community.
The lunch will be held at noon Sept. 7 at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Local cleaning business
throwing farewell party
An Idaho Falls woman is shutting down her house cleaning business after 12 years of offering residential and commercial cleaning services.
Basic Necessities House Cleaning, owned by Sierra Heffron, is no longer taking any new clients. Heffron said in a July 27 Facebook post that she could no longer provide cleaning services due to health complications.
The business will be unofficially open as she looks for someone to take it over, although she can no longer provide her services full-time.
Heffron is hosting a farewell party and dinner for her clients on Aug. 28 at the Turtle Bay Clubhouse in Ammon.
“I am so very grateful for all of our clients and my employees and the blood sweat and tears we have shed to make this company great,” Heffron said. “My cleaning business has done a lot for my family and I and it has become an integral part of my identity. All of my clients mean the world to me so I definitely do not do this lightly or easily.”
Rexburg salon seeks to help other
businesses for 5th anniversary
Styles and Smiles Family Salon is preparing to celebrate its fifth year in business by promoting other local businesses.
The salon, owned by Jana Blake, is located in Rexburg on 155 West Main St. Blake said in a Facebook post that she wants to help other businesses by including items from them in “swag bags” to gift to customers. The bags can include small promotional items, samples or discount coupons.
“If you would like to expand your circle and get your business name out, I would love to include you,” Blake said.
The salon will be giving away 25 bags the first week of September.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week:
• Thursday, 5 p.m., Black Canyon Middle School, 4949 1st St.
• Friday, noon, Idaho Falls Pediatrics, 3067 Eagle Drive, Ammon
Submit news
