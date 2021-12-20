Deanna McKellip and her husband Nick Rebmann have introduced the area’s first selfie studio, Pix.
McKellip first heard of selfie studios from a friend in the eastern U.S. and thought it would be a good fit for eastern Idaho.
McKellip and Rebmann said their studio is the only one in Idaho, Utah, Montana or Wyoming. Pix is located at 689 E. Anderson St., directly behind Fred Meyer.
McKellip and Rebmann work full time with their respective employers on weekdays and open Pix after they punch out. Pix is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. weeknights — except Tuesdays — and also is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“We decided to keep Tuesday as our date night,” McKellip said, explaining the Tuesday closure.
The idea behind the selfie studio is to provide a unique location where someone may take multiple selfies with many different backdrops and props to make for that special picture that simply cannot be obtained at home. Pix currently offers 24 different settings for anyone interested in expanding their selfie portfolio. Included in the various settings is a wall of records and CDs for that interesting music photo, or a bathtub full of balls that look like bubbles, crowns for that exquisite royalty photo, or a flashback to senior prom in the school setting plus so many more. The goal is to allow people to spend their hour of paid time to relax and have fun with the many different props and placings.
With the holidays here, Pix has had Santa visiting with family photos, group photos, or single photos available for anyone who wants to ask Mr. Claus for that special gift this holiday season. Families have been able to book a 10-minute time slot with Santa for as many photos as they want.
The business’ rates are $14 an hour for children ages 6 to 13, $19 an hour for “adults” between the ages of 14 and 89. Children 5 and under and adults over 90 are admitted for free.
Pix can be reached by phone at 208-881-9580 or its website is pixidaho.com.
Chamber membership meeting
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Membership Meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Westbank, 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. Attendees will be able to meet the chamber’s board of directors, hear from its ambassadors, and enter to win door prizes. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. For information, contact the chamber at 208-523-1010.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s January Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Golds Gym, 2363 Eagle Drive in Idaho Falls.
Ribbon cutting
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Jan. 5 at Jake Kay State Farm, 3043 S. 25th East in Ammon.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.