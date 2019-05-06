It's National Small Business Week, and recent data shows it's a good time to own a small business in Idaho.
A report from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the 2019 Small Business Profile, shows there are 162,905 small businesses in the state, which make up 99.2 percent of Idaho businesses overall. The report defines small businesses as those with fewer than 500 employees.
Kyle Jensen, a business banker with Zions Bank's downtown Idaho Falls branch, said the 99.2 percent number is consistent with his experience, working often with small businesses. While Zions Bank gives out loans to all companies, large and small, Jensen said the majority of businesses he works with are small.
"It's evident, based on the businesses I've dealt with, that things are going well for small businesses," Jensen said. "If you drive around the streets of Idaho Falls, it's likely that you have one large business out of the 100 that you look at. You have small business owners that are supporting small business owners. That's kind of the culture that we have in our state."
Small businesses employ 315,753 Idahoans or 56.2 percent of the private workforce, the report said.
One of the major challenges for small businesses in 2019 is finding employees, Jensen said. At 2.9 percent, Idaho's unemployment rate has made finding qualified employees difficult.
"It's hard to find people, let alone good people," Jensen said. "For some of the companies, it can be fatal if they don’t figure it out."
In the third quarter of 2018, Idaho's economy grew at an annual rate of 3.9 percent, which was faster than the overall U.S. growth rate of 3.4 percent, the report said.
While the economy is good, a business has to prove it can be sustainable, even when the market is down, Jensen said. Before giving a business loan, Zions Bank looks for sustainability and the business owner's passion for his/her project.
If a small business owner or potential business owner meets those characteristics, now is a good time to start up or expand, Jensen said.
"If somebody has a plan, they have knowledge and they're willing to go to work, then I think it's a great time to start a business and be successful," he said. " A lot of businesses aren't willing to put their heart and pocketbook into it and the bank can sense that really easily. The ones that are passionate, have done their research, are willing to go all in, the bank is willing to stand behind them and support them."
National Small Business Week is May 5 to May 11.
A new wholesale grocer is coming to Idaho Falls
Costco could have some competition. A Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores location is coming to Idaho Falls.
The store, formerly known as Cash&Carry, is geared toward wholesale food distributors, but anybody can shop there, without a membership. The store sells food products, chef supplies, wholesale restaurant supplies and catering supplies.
The store will be located at 1240 Lindsay Blvd., according to a city building permit application. The project to build the roughly 20,000-square-foot facility is valued at $2.4 million.
Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is headquartered near Portland, Ore., and has locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah.
Gluten-free baking mix producer gets makeover
May is Celiac Awareness Month, and Grandpa's Kitchen, a gluten-free baking mix producer with local ties, is unveiling a new packaging design this spring to compete with national brands.
Four out of five of Grandpa's Kitchen's owners have celiac disease, a disorder that causes inflammation in the intestine when gluten is digested.
Founded in 2007, Ogden, Utah-based Grandpa's Kitchen produces baking mixes that are gluten-free, dairy free, soy free, nut free, egg free, non-GMO and vegan.
“Grandpa’s Kitchen is dedicated to producing gluten-free mixes with high
Quality ingredients, great taste and competitive prices, making it a popular choice for consumers in the gluten-free market,” said owner and founder Joyce Shrock in a news release.
Jere Clune, of Rexburg, invested in the company last year. He is a partner and advises the company in sales and marketing.
Grandpa's Kitchen is sold in Smith's and Broulim's and other grocery stores throughout the country and online.
Voting open for Readers Choice Awards
Tired of arguing with your friends about who has the best pizza in town, without having data to back you up?
Voting is now open for the Post Register's "Best of 2019" Readers Choice Awards. Post Register readers can vote on their favorite people, places and businesses.
Participants can vote once per day, per category through May 19. Winners will be announced at an event June 11 with a publication to follow June 16.
To vote and prove who has the best pizza, steak, haircut or oil change in greater Idaho Falls, visit www.postregister.com/contests.
D.L. Evans Bank to host grand opening of new Rigby location
D.L. Evans Bank is hosting a grand opening for its new Rigby location.
Located at 135 Farnsworth Way, the branch is a full service banking location. The grand opening, with entertainment, building tours, prizes and refreshments, is at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“We are excited to have the new branch building in Rigby and all that it will offer to the community," said John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of the company, in a news release. "Since the opening of our Rigby branch in December 2016, our Rigby branch team has done an excellent job serving the community. We see the new building as a great opportunity to continue to provide the best financial solutions to our customers.”
D.L. Evans Bank, which was founded in 1904 in Albion, has 30 branch locations throughout Idaho and Utah.
Goundbreaking
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a groundbreaking ceremony for East Idaho Credit Union 310 North 2nd East in Rexburg at noon May 23.
