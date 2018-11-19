The city of Rexburg next week will host Startup Weekend, a 54-hour entrepreneur workshop, at the Madison Business Incubator, 35 N 1st E.
The workshop is meant to help entrepreneurs pursue business ideas with help from business mentors and experts, a city of Rexburg news release said.
“The Startup Weekend has helped start four tech companies here in Rexburg,” said Daniel Torres, Rexburg’s assistant economic director, in the news release. “With the help of local experts and great mentors, we have seen business ideas go from just an idea, to a real business making money almost overnight. It is an incredible opportunity for the community.”
The three-day event starts Nov. 29, with a dinner and networking event. Participants will pitch their business ideas and they will form teams around the most popular ideas.
Teams will develop business models based on the ideas, with help from mentors, throughout the remaining two days.
Judges will award prizes to the best business models, after a presentation from each team, on Dec. 1, the final day of the event.
Jon Faldmo, 28, of Rexburg, won a prize for the best business at Startup Weekend in 2016. He was a Brigham Young University-Idaho student at the time and was interested in becoming an entrepreneur.
“I went in there with a simple idea of an electrical outlet designed to go behind furniture,” Faldmo said. “Enough people thought it was a good idea that they formed a team around it. We were able to take my idea and turn it into an actual, physical product.”
One of the prizes for best business was market research funding, which told Faldmo who his potential customers could be, he said.
Faldmo is now developing a business based on his Startup Weekend idea. It will launch next year on Kickstarter, a business crowdfunding platform.
“(Startup Weekend) was an awesome experience,” Faldmo said. “I wouldn’t have been able to move my business idea forward without it. I didn’t know any engineers and I didn’t even know the first place to start.”
Startup Weekend tickets are $15 through Nov. 26. They increase to $25 between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29. For people who do not want to participate in the event but want to watch the final presentation of business ideas on Dec. 1, tickets are available for $5.
For information, visit startupweekendrexburg.com.
A.C. Moore launches e-commerce website and app
A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, a Berlin, N.J.-based arts and crafts retailer with locations in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, launched last week a new website and mobile app that will allow customers to shop online.
The website and app, acmoore.com, allow customers to browse by department or brand and access product descriptions and pricing, according to an A.C. Moore news release.
Products will ship from a new 140,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago, the release said.
Porter’s Office Products receives recognition for website
Porter’s Office Products, a family owned office supplier based in Rexburg, appeared on a recent top 10 list for business-to-business office supply websites.
Apruve, a business-to-business credit network, compiled the rankings, which focused on website user experience, product needs, marketing and shipping.
Porter’s ranked 10th out of 60 suppliers, behind such industry giants as Amazon, Office Max/Office Depot, Best Buy and Staples.
