Rocknak’s Hardware set to open this month in Terreton
Rocknak’s Hardware will open a hardware store in Terreton at the former Mud Lake Market location.
At about 8,500 square feet, the Terreton store will offer the same quality of goods at the same fair prices as the parent store, the company said.
“We had been looking for a while to locate in a smaller community where there is a need for the items the store stocks,” Manager Allen Newcomb said.
When the former grocery store location became available it was a good fit. To further serve the community the company decided to offer a few grocery items and dry goods and some variety store items.
Community members are excited for the store to open, Newcomb said, and he’s thankful for all the volunteer help in getting the store open and ready for a grand opening May 13-15.
“Our biggest emphasis is customer service,” Newcomb said. “We’re excited to be out here.”
Conrad & Bischoff Inc. to be acquired by Parkland
Conrad & Bischoff Inc., a family-owned and operated oil and fuel seller with more than 400 employees headquartered in Idaho Falls, announced Friday that it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Parkland Corporation.
Parkland is one of North America’s and the Caribbean’s fastest-growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products, a Conrad & Bischoff news release said. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, the release said.
Conrad & Bischoff is one of Idaho’s largest fuel distributors, with operations concentrated in Idaho and western Wyoming with additional distribution into parts of Utah, Nevada, and Montana, the release said. It owns and operates 17 retail sites in three states under the proprietary brand KJ’s Super Stores.
It also operates commercial terminals and bulk plants and supplies fuel to 39 dealers in three states.
“Our assets, including our extensive rail networks and storage facilities, make a strong infrastructure connection for Parkland’s existing operations in Utah, Colorado, Montana, and the Dakotas, which will provide our employees more growth opportunities and enable even greater service for our customers,” said Jared Neville, board member of Conrad & Bischoff, in the news release.
Idaho National Lab helps regional nonprofits
Battelle Energy Alliance has awarded $105,700 in grants for statewide nonprofits through Idaho National Laboratory’s 2021 economic development grant program.
The Idaho Women’s Business Center of Idaho Falls received a $20,000 grant for a program to support business-minded women statewide by 2022, according to a news release. The center provides support for small business loan applications, business counseling, mentoring and peer-to-peer learning.
A $25,000 grant will be awarded to the Boise State University Foundation on behalf of the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, which has identified a growing need for cybersecurity in rural and remote communities. BSU will provide training to local governments and launch a pilot program where selected communities can receive a cybersecurity assessment and apply for scholarships for accredited cybersecurity courses starting this summer.
The Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho and the city of Idaho Falls will receive a $55,700 grant to help explore the feasibility of supporting an innovation district to encourage technology advancement and economic growth in the region. REDI and the city of Idaho Falls will draft a master development plan. The proposed development will connect startups, act as a business incubator and offer housing, retail, office and research space.
Another grant will help the Idaho Rural Partnership offer critical recovery assistance to local communities as the state continues to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Falls Water wins approval to raise rates for customers
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission issued a decision on Falls Water’s application to increase rates for its customers. Falls Water provides municipal water service to a portion of Bonneville County east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon.
Falls Water asked to raise rates between 11.2 percent and 27.3 percent, depending on the rate class a customer is in.
The commission found it fair, just and reasonable to increase the company’s base charges 5.6 percent and to increase the commodity charge to $0.917 from $0.689.
Falls Water’s rates were last raised in 2012.
Ribbon cutting event set for chiropractic practice
The Joint Chiropractic will be the scene March 5 of a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
The event is planned from noon to 1 p.m. at 2679 E. Sunnyside Road in the Hillcrest Shopping Center next to Dutch Bros Coffee in Ammon.
For more information call 208-213-7812.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.