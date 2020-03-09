Smith’s on South Woodruff Avenue will be closing its doors for the last time at 6 p.m. on April 7 after more than 42 years.
The store first opened in December 1977 as part of the Smith’s Food King chain, according to the Post Register’s archives. Wren Smith, of Brigham City, Utah, opened the first store in 1911.
Fred Meyer Inc. bought Smith Food & Drug Centers Inc. in May 1997 and, about a year-and-a-half later, Fred Meyer itself was acquired by Kroger.
Kroger with nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under two dozen banners ranks as one of the world’s largest retailers, according to its website.
According to Kroger representatives, Smith’s proximity to a Fred Meyer is the reason for the closure. The Fred Meyer is located 2.5 miles from Smith’s on Northgate Mile.
A Smith’s employee confirmed that all Smith’s employees have all been offered jobs at Fred Meyer.
Bingham Healthcare sets COVID-19 protocolsWith confirmed cases in Washington and Utah, Bingham Healthcare is preparing for the coronavirus.
According to Kenneth Newhouse, M.D., chief medical officer at Bingham Healthcare, the best way to prevent oneself from becoming infected is to “avoid people who are coughing, sneezing or obviously sick.”
He also emphasized the importance of handwashing, especially after going out in public.
Bingham Healthcare is currently reevaluating its visitation policies. At Bingham Memorial’s Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Blackfoot, visitors must all be screened before entering due to the vulnerable population of its facility.
All Bingham Healthcare clinics have implemented the following protocols:
— All patients arriving to a Bingham Healthcare organization who present with respiratory symptoms will be placed in a mask immediately.
— Patients arriving via ambulance with possible COVID-19 will remain on the ambulance until an appropriate room is available.
— Patients who call ahead to the ER or a clinic will be triaged over the phone and asked to wait in their car until an appropriate room placement is ready for them (unless they are having emergent issues).
— All patients will be assessed for recent travel out of the country or to high-risk areas and for any exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons.
Safety Fest offers workforce training to eastern IdahoThe second annual Idaho Falls Safety Fest will provide free occupational safety and health training from March 24 to 26 at the College of Eastern Idaho. The event is sponsored by Idaho National Laboratory and State Insurance Fund. It will be taught by College of Eastern Idaho Workforce Training and Safety Fest of the Great Northwest.
“The event will include safety classes related to Commercial and Residential Construction, General Industry, Management, Public Safety, and Regulatory Compliance including OSHA 10-hour, 8-hour HAZWOPER Refresher, ATSSA Flagging, NFPA 70E, First Aid/CPR training and more. The event will also have a vendor showcase, simulators, and other demonstrations. Supporting sponsors include Bateman-Hall Inc., Fluor, Eastern Idaho Safety Consultants, and Fisher’s Technology,” a news release said.
This year, the Safety Fest will feature Family Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 where both children and adults can learn how to react to different situations. Family Day classes include first aid and CPR, babysitting and fire safety.
“The focus is on keeping these courses free so that local small businesses with minimal or non-existent training budgets never have to suffer because of a lack of access to safety training,” the release said.
Those interested can register and learn more at cei.edu/wtce/safety-fest.
Spring Expo coming to townThe Idaho Falls Spring Expo is happening March 13 to March 15 in the former Sears location in the Grand Teton Mall. Local and national businesses will be offering a variety of home-related products and services for everything from home renovations, home security and home décor. There will be food sampling, demonstrations, contests and a canine agility course for any dogs who want to give it a try.
