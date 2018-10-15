The Idaho Secretary of State website has been updated to simplify the process for filing business reports.
Businesses were required to submit paperwork in person or by mail, but now they can do it online, according to a news release.
“These modernizations are all about improving customer service by streamlining Idaho’s business filing process,” said Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, in the release. “We want to help entrepreneurs by speeding up the process of completing the required filing so they can concentrate on building their business.”
The website upgrade makes it possible to file amendments and annual reports and register trademarks, service marks and new businesses online. The service can be used from computers, laptops and mobile devices.
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said he’s heard mixed responses from business owners about the announcement. Some think it’s great and others said they’ll barely notice the change.
“Anytime we can minimize red tape, anytime we can make the process faster to help a business get started, I think it’s a good thing,” Schwarze said.
Schwarze said entrepreneurs just starting up a business will be most affected by the change, as they file paperwork that has to be processed before doing business.
Denney told the Post Register there’s a layer of security that comes with the upgrade that could be a nuisance to some business owners. It requires users to associate an existing business entity with their account. There’s been some frustration there among users, but ultimately, it’s for the security of their records, Denney said.
“Basically, the filing is public record,” he said. “The security that’s needed is to keep anyone from coming in and being able to change it.”
The Secretary of State’s office will continue to update its digital presence to improve customer service, Denney said.
Auditorium District accepts land donation for events center site
The Idaho Falls Auditorium District accepted a land donation from Ball Ventures Thursday for the site of the proposed Idaho Falls Events Center.
The 22-acre site is located at Snake River Landing, a Ball Ventures property. The Auditorium District and Ball Ventures agreed to the deal in 2009, but it hadn’t been signed until Thursday.
“The completion of the land donation and the construction of Event Center Drive are the culmination of a lot of hard work by the many people involved, and show the Idaho Falls Auditorium District’s ongoing commitment to make continued progress toward completion of this wonderful project,” said Eric Isom, chief development officer at Snake River Landing, in a news release.
Additionally, construction will begin on a five-lane road, called Event Center Drive, that will provide access to the proposed event center.
Ball Ventures signed the deal now, nearly a decade after the agreement was made, because construction costs are likely to rise, Isom said, so it was the right moment to move forward on building the road.
“You either build it now and lock in those costs, or you wait and the costs are higher,” Isom said.
New Dollar Tree open in Idaho Falls
A new Dollar Tree has opened on West Broadway, near Trolley Way.
Dollar Tree is a discount variety store chain, headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., which sells housewares, cleaning supplies, toys, beauty products and groceries, among other things.
The new store — which has been open since Sept. 1 — is the fourth Dollar Tree in Idaho Falls.
Dollar Tree also owns Family Dollar, a discount variety store with multiple locations in eastern Idaho.
Post Register to host job fair
The Post Register us hosting its 19th annual CareerFest, a multi-employer hiring event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
Admission and parking are free.
Booth space for recruiters is still available. Call 208-524-7355 to reserve a space.
