Skyline Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in Pocatello, announced last month that it will provide joint medical service to three eastern Idaho hospitals.
Skyline already partnered with Bingham Memorial Hospital, then added two more area hospitals to form the four-party partnership. Prior to the partnership, only independent physicians and physicians affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital had access to the surgery center, the Idaho State Journal reported.
The venture will include Bingham Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Blackfoot; Mountain View Hospital, a 43-bed hospital in Idaho Falls; and Portneuf Medical Center, a 205-bed regional referral hospital in Pocatello.
Skyline will offer outpatient medical services to patients of the three hospitals.
“Skyline Surgery Center has been providing outpatient surgical services to the citizens of eastern Idaho for the last six years,” said Jeff Stucki, president of Skyline Surgery Center, in a news release. “Bringing in two new hospital partners … allows Skyline to expand these services to give more options for patients and physicians.”
Skyline has three operating rooms and one procedure room. Its specialty focuses include general surgery, plastic surgery, oral and dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery and spine procedures, among other things.
Hospital leaders say having access to the surgery center will reduce the cost of medical care for patients and allow hospitals to expand their services.
Officials with Portneuf Medical Center said in a press conference last week the agreement will provide the first low-cost, outpatient surgery option for their local patients, the Journal reported.
“This additional site of care means more convenience, better access to care and more healthcare delivery options for patients,” said Dan Ordyna, CEO of Portneuf Medical Center, in the release. "Skyline is a first-class surgical facility staffed by professionals dedicated to service excellence. We welcome them and look forward to continuing to offer a variety of outpatient surgical options.”
Idaho Commerce awards
research grants to UI, BSU
Idaho Commerce has announced recipients of its latest Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission grants. The University of Idaho and Boise State University each received more than a quarter of a million dollars.
Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission funds allow Idaho research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization.
The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council awarded the University of Idaho $274,167 for research and development in optimizing laser metal deposition additive manufacturing techniques with its partner, Premier Technology Inc.
The council awarded Boise State University $255,496 to assist its partner, Molecular Testing Labs, with research efforts to commercialize a ribonucleic acid home test for early HIV detection.
“These projects are innovative and potential disruptors in advanced manufacturing and world health,” said Tom Kealey, Idaho Commerce's director, in a news release. “The collaboration across Idaho research institutions and innovative companies means a higher probability of success.”
This fiscal year, the council has awarded more than $1 million in grants for research to commercialize innovations.
PacificSource to cover more breast
pumps, other medical equipment
Aeroflow Healthcare, a medical equipment provider, has partnered with PacificSource, a regional insurance carrier, to offer clients coverage of more varied medical equipment.
Aeroflow will provide advanced medical equipment to PacificSource patients in Idaho, Oregon and Montana. The equipment includes breast pumps, incontinence supplies, pediatric nebulizers and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and supplies.
In a news release, Aeroflow's senior strategic partnerships associate, Shana Fox, said PacificSource places an emphasis on patient comfort, "via accessibility to the highest quality of product and services."
“Partnering with organizations that share our commitment to improving patients’ lives and establishing excellent customer support furthers Aeroflow’s mission and helps us to serve more patients in the American northwest and mid-Atlantic," Fox said in the release.
Through the partnership, PacificSource will provide moms with upgraded breast pump options, for both its commercial and coordinated care lines of business, the release said.
Renovated Family Dollar
to host grand re-opening
Family Dollar on North Woodruff in Idaho Falls has been renovated, and the store is hosting a grand re-opening event.
The renovated store will sell $1 Dollar Tree merchandise. It will have additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, according to a news release.
The re-opening celebration is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. The first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
The store also is hiring. A Family Dollar store typically hired six to 10 people. To apply, visit familydollar.com/careers or visit the store location, 145 N. Woodruff Ave. Stores typically employ six to 10 associates.
