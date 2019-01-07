Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting on Thursday a ribbon-cutting event to announce its new Idaho K-9 Academy, a dog training program that will be housed in a new training facility at the shelter.
Dogs enrolled in the training — shelter dogs and pets — will undergo behavior modification training and service dog training at the facility, which was converted from meeting rooms.
The training program is meant to help keep dogs in their homes, said Snake River Animal Shelter’s executive director Kristin Sanger.
“A lot of times people surrender their dogs to us due to behavior,” Sanger said. “The focus of the K-9 Academy will be to help dogs overcome those behaviors.”
The ribbon-cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.
For information on the Idaho K-9 Academy, visit snakeriveranimalshelter.org/dog-training/.
TEDxRexburg to host fifth annual event this weekend
TEDxRexburg, a not-for-profit organization that hosts events for local speakers, is hosting its fifth annual event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Romance Theater in Rexburg.
The theme of the event is “UP” and speakers will present on topics related to “neurodiversity in the workplace,” “choosing to be happy” and “changing the world at any age,” among others.
Speakers include: Jennifer Saunders, Michaelbrent Collings, Preston Pugmire, Emily Curtis, Ryan Harris, Carol Sevy, Layne Kertamus and Stuart Draper.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at tedxrexburg.com/attend. The event will also be live streamed at tedxrexburg.com.
Driggs Snowscapes begins Jan. 15
Driggs Snowscapes, a four-day annual snow sculpting show, hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association, begins Jan. 15.
At the eighth annual event, up to 10 professional and amateur artist teams will sculpt large blocks of snow in Driggs City Plaza.
Sculpting will happen from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18 and prizes — $1,000 for first place, $400 for second and $200 for third — will be awarded on Jan. 19, prior to the Snow Ball, a community winter party at the Driggs City Center.
Admission to the event is free and attendees can vote on their favorite sculpture.
Artist registration is closed but volunteers are needed to help with the event, according to the Driggs Snowscapes website.
To sign up to volunteer, visit driggssnowscapes.org/.
SCORE to host business workshop
The Service Corps of Retired Executives will host a Business Essentials Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 16 at the Idaho Innovations Center.
The workshop, which is open to all entrepreneurs and small business owners, will cover topics such as starting a business plan, small business financing options and social media.
To register, call 208-523-1022.
Local Red Cross chapter seeks ‘Real Heroes’ nominees
The American Red Cross is endeavoring to recognize “eastern Idaho’s amazing heroes,” an organization news release said.
Nominations are due by Saturday.
Award nominees could be a passerby who pulled a drowning child to safety, a neighbor who administered CPR to a stranger or a firefighter who rescued a family from a burning apartment. Those are just some of the acts that could be considered for East Idaho Real Heroes awards.
Each year, the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho honors individuals whose extraordinary acts of courage saved a life and made them someone’s hero. The 2019 Heroes event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 7 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
To nominate someone to receive a Red Cross Real Hero award, visit redcross.org/idahoheroes.
Outstanding individuals are recognized in as many as 12 categories.
”Elevate Your Business” workshop starts Jan. 23
The Idaho Small Business Development Center will offer a seven-week “Elevate Your Business” workshop starting Jan. 23.
The course is designed to help business leaders grow their businesses to their “fullest potential,” according to a course flyer.
Trained business professionals from the Small Business Development Center will instruct these classes on business topics such as sales and marketing, financial management, business planning and modeling, growth strategies, leadership and business communication, according to the course description.
The seven sessions will be held weekly on Wednesdays in College of Eastern Idaho’s Building 3 (John E. Christofferson Multi-Purpose). For information, call 208-523-1026.
Rexburg Chamber of Commerce to host State of the Cities/County Breakfast this month
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Cities/County Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Atrium at Hemming Village.
The theme of the event is “Focus on Commerce.” Breakfast will be catered by BYU-Idaho Catering Services.
Sponsorships, which include a ticket to the event, are available for $200.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 208-356-5700.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.