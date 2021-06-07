West Side and East Side Soil and Water Conservation Districts gift Community Food Basket
The Community Food Basket received a surprise financial gift that will support the local nonprofits’ farming efforts that work to feed more than 2,000 families a month in Idaho Falls.
West Side and East Side Soil and Water Conservation districts will completely fund the Food Basket’s High Tunnel project. The high tunnel will allow the group to plant earlier and grow much later in the year with the goal of producing a larger quantity of produce for local families.
The Community Food Basket leases a plot of land from the city of Idaho Falls, and with an army of volunteers, the ground is farmed and the food used to support local community members five days a week.
Last week, West Side Soil and Water Conservation chairman Wade Beckman and Matt Woodard of East Side Soil and Water Conservation presented funds to complete the high tunnel for the group from start to finish.
The Soil and Water Conservation districts consist of two boards with seven members. The board members are also volunteers who work together to promote better community relations and promote education in schools and local landowners. After the high tunnel is completed, the soil districts will use the area for educational tours.
According to the nonprofit’s 2020 annual report, the Food Basket realized a sharp increase in demand for services. In 2020, the Food Basket shared 53,564 pounds of food with 35 different nonprofit agencies, schools and meal programs. Additionally, the Food Basket redistributed more than 2,739,000 pounds of food to those facing hunger and food insecurity in the Idaho Falls area. That equals more than 2,283,000 meals provided to those who may otherwise go without.
The annual report also found an almost 40% increase in families served from 2019 to 2020, and a nearly 50% increase in overall people served from 2019 to 2020.
Fall River Electric members will elect three board members in June
This year seven candidates are running for Fall River Electric board positions from three of the nine districts. Those districts include District 1 Rexburg/Rigby area, District 5 that encompasses an area from northwest Driggs to the Tetonia and Felt area, and District 6 which is the Ashton area.
All members of the cooperative are eligible to vote for these candidates no matter where members reside. Voting can be done online, by mail-in ballot or in person at the cooperative’s Energy Expo to be held on June 19 at North Fremont High School in Ashton. Winning candidates will be announced at the conclusion of the business meeting portion of the Energy Expo on June 19.
This year District 1 incumbent Brent “Husk” Crowther is seeking a second term challenged by fellow Hibbard area resident Rick Clements. Brent Robson of Felt is seeking a fourth term in District 5 against Driggs resident Emily Nichols. Dede Draper in District 6 is seeking her third term against fellow Ashton area residents Britney Stegelmeier and Greg Bitter of the St. Anthony area.
Video statements from each candidate can be viewed on Fall River Electric’s website at www.fallriverelectric.com by clicking the link “Energy Expo.”
Written statements from each candidate can be found in the Energy Expo booklet, along with the ballot for mail-in voting which has been mailed to every owner-member of the co-op.
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel returns to 24-hour operation at Fort Hall
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced a return to full-time operations that began on May 20.
This reopening includes the Painted Horse Buffet back to full operations along with the Chiefs Event Center now operating at full capacity.
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is home to an 85,000-square foot gaming operation, 156 hotel rooms, the largest ballroom in the region at 15,0000-square feet, full-service cedar spa, six food and beverage outlets, and high stakes bingo hall.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes owns and operates three gaming properties, including the Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel, Sage Hill Casino and Travel Center, and Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop.
Additionally, the gaming floor at Sage Hill Travel Center & Casino and Bannock Peak Casino will open seven days a week.
As a reminder, due to current concerns, the Casino Hotel is open with processes and protocols implemented for the health and safety of guests and team members. They are in effect until further notice and include a face mask requirement for all guests.
Grand Targhee opens June 18 for the summer season
On June 18, Grand Targhee Resort will open for summer activities. Chairlift and bike park operations will begin (conditions and weather dependent). Get up to the hill and choose from a variety of activities, including biking, horseback rides, hiking, disc golf and scenic chair rides. The climbing wall, bungee trampoline and mining company will all be open, so make sure to bring the whole family. Don’t forget to check out the Nature Center and Kids Summer Camps. The resort will close the summer operations and daily lift operations on Sept. 19.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The ShopTalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be in large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.