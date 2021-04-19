A recently released study on angler use and spending on the Henry’s Fork, Henry’s Lake and the Teton River shows millions of dollars added to the economies of Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Clark, Teton and Jefferson counties.
Nearly 1,900 anglers were surveyed in 2017-2018 on how much they fished and spent, and the information was compared to previous surveys conducted in 2003-2004. For the first time the survey looked at the impact of part-time residents as well as nonresidents.
Spending and angler use of the Henry’s Fork and Henry’s Lake remained about equal to that of the earlier surveys, but spending and use were up considerably on the Teton River.
Nonresident anglers spent $17 million annually in the six area counties and supported 317 angler-related jobs. That equaled 11 percent of the regional entertainment and recreational economic sector.
The study also estimated that part-year resident anglers paid $14 million in annual property taxes in the region.
Part-year residents made up only 15 percent of all anglers but 25 percent of angling effort. Additional days fished by these residents relative to other anglers account for 23 percent of all nonresident spending, according to the study.
The study was conducted by the Henry’s Fork Foundation, the Idaho Fish and Game, Friends of Teton River and Weber State University with technical modeling help from individuals at the University of Idaho. Visit henrysfork.org to see the entire study.
Idaho Falls Farmers Market set to start season May 1
Another sure sign of spring in eastern Idaho: The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is about to open.
The market will be held rain or shine every Saturday from May 1 through Oct. 30. It’s held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Snake River Walkway along Memorial Drive.
The market features fresh produce, food products from bread to meat, as well as handmade crafts, nursery stock and outdoor decor.
For more information about the market, visit the downtownidahofalls.com.
Local beer and music on tap for Spring Brew
Save the date for the return of a favorite event in downtown Idaho Falls this spring.
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has scheduled its Spring Brew event next month.
The event is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. May 15 at the Civilian Plaza at Parks and B Street.
Beers from Idaho Brewing Co. and Snow Eagle Brewing as well as domestic brands will be available, and music will be provided by Rooke and 2 AM Logic on stage.
The event is a fundraiser for the development corporation. For three beer tokens and a beer cozy the entry is $15. Nondrinkers can enjoy the music and camaraderie for $5.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.