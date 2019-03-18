Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, a bike shop based in Victor, is opening a shop in Idaho Falls.
It will be the third Fitzgerald’s location. The family-owned company currently has locations in Victor (opened 2012) and Jackson, Wyo. (opened 2015).
The company is owned by Derrick and Liz Nobman, of Victor.
The Idaho Falls shop, which will open March 29, will be managed by Idaho Falls area residents Ryan Edge and Brian Wallace and the former manager of the Victor location, Kyle Wies.
Derrick Nobman, who was a professional downhill mountain bike racer before getting into the retail cycling business, said Fitzgerald’s is a community bike shop that takes an experience-based approach to serving its customers.
“Our approach to a bike shop is different than most others,” he said. “We’re a real community-oriented bike shop. Our goals are partnering with the community to get more people on bikes.”
Nobman compared Fitzgeralds’ friendly atmosphere to the bar in the television sitcom Cheers. He also said the shop, which has a coffee bar at each location, is known for having the best coffee in Tetons.
All Fitzgerald’s shops follow a mission statement with the following principles: A compelling desire to grow cycling, the success of the community and respect for the environment.
Nobman said Fitzgerald’s is planning to regularly host events, such as beginning rider clinics in the shop’s parking lot or social events, where community members can share their recent biking adventures.
“We’re going to do community events, trying to make Idaho Falls a safer place to ride, which we’ve done in our other locations,” Nobman said. “We’re really big on cycling advocacy.”
The experience-based approach means making sure the customer is comfortable on the bike and has all the equipment they need, Nobman said.
Edge, who has worked in bike shops since he was 14, said cycling is a holistic sport and is heavy on equipment.
“If you have a problem and your shop didn’t take care of you, you may never ride your bike again,” Edge said. “We’re also one of those shops that wants to have clinics not just for experienced riders but for brand new riders. Taking that holistic idea of ‘What are all the boxes you have to tick to have a really great experience on your bike?’ It’s easier to have a really bad experience than it is to have a really good experience. We want to provide that ease.”
The shop caters to any method or discipline, whether it’s with gravel bikes, adventure bikes, mountain bikes or the bikes in between. Brands that will be sold include Pivot Cycles, Trek Bikes and Salsa Cycles.
Fitzgerald’s will be located at 2026 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls.
SelectHealth CEO to speak at Chamber of Commerce event
Patricia Richards, president and CEO of SelectHealth, will be the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s March CEO Series speaker.
SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health insurance company with more than 900,000 members throughout Idaho, Utah and Nevada. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare.
In 2013, Richards was named “CEO of the Year” by Utah Business magazine. During her tenure, the company has received several “member satisfaction” awards from JD Power and Associates.
Prior to joining SelectHealth in 2009, Richards was executive vice president and COO of Health Alliance Plan of Michigan and held leadership positions with Anthem Health Plan of Maine, Paramount Health Care in Ohio and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ohio.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. on March 28 at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls.
Richards will take audience questions.
The event is free but space is limited. RSVP to programs@idahofallschamber.com.
Downtown Development Corp. to host annual meeting
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will host its annual meeting April 4.
The nonprofit group, tasked with managing the downtown Idaho Falls Business Improvement District, will report on the state of downtown Idaho Falls.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the ARTitorium on Broadway in the MC Theater, 271 W. Broadway, Idaho Falls.
Sage Lakes golf course opens today
Sage Lakes golf course will be the first of Idaho Falls’ three public courses to open this season.
Sage Lakes opens today. As of Monday morning, tee times were available starting at 2:30 p.m.
The Sage Lakes driving range is open, as well.
Sage Lakes is located at 100 E. 65th N.
To book a tee time, visit golfif.com or call 208-612-8353.
New Little Caesars coming to Idaho Falls
A second Idaho Falls Little Caesars location will open on Utah Avenue.
Little Caesar’s is a national carry-out pizza chain, known for affordable ready-made pizza, chicken wings and breadsticks. There is a Little Caesars in Teton Village on East 17th Street in Idaho Falls.
According to a city commercial building application, the pizza shop will be located at 433 S. Utah Ave.
The 1,096-square-foot building will be renovated at a $76,000 valuation, the application says.
The Little Caesars will be next to a new Firehouse Subs, a locally owned sandwich chain, which opened last month.
Little Caesars’ corporate office did not respond to a request for comment, and it’s not known when the new store will open.
