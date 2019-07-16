The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming back to Idaho Falls.
In commemoration of its 60th anniversary, The Bank of Commerce is sponsoring The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a live show featuring music from the popular singing duo.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop in Idaho Falls amid its USA/Canada tour this year. It’s the second year in a row the show has come to town.
With projection photos and original film footage as a backdrop, the show includes a live band performing Simon & Garfunkel hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Homeward Bound.”
“We are bringing this performance back to thank our community for its support over the last 60 years,” said Tom Romrell, Bank of Commerce’s president and CEO, in a news release. “This show is phenomenal, and we are excited to let more people enjoy it.”
The bank will host a public show at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. A private show will be held on Sept. 28 for bank employees, directors and special guests.
A two-week presale began on Thursday. Bank of Commerce customers receive a 25 percent discount with the coupon code “BC60.” Tickets to the general public go on sale on July 25.
For information, contact Holly Gyles at 208-525-9105 or holly.gyles@bankofcommerce.org.
New Blackfoot birthing center to host grand opening
Grove Creek Medical Center, a new birthing hospital in Blackfoot, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Grove Creek Medical Center is exclusively dedicated to serving pregnant women with a flexible birthing experience. The hospital has midwives and doctors on staff.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The center’s CEO, Jake Erickson, and Dr. Heather Pugmire will give speeches. Refreshments will be served.
Grove Creek Medical Center is located at 350 N. Meridian St., Blackfoot.
East Idaho Credit Union raises nearly $50,000 for charity program
East Idaho Credit Union raised nearly $50,000 for its charity program, Kicks for Kids, at the company’s annual golf tournament last month.
The Kicks for Kids Golf Tournament, held on June 24 at the Idaho Falls Country Club, featured 128 golfers $49,560. The funds will buy shoes for needy children in eastern Idaho.
“This program, Kicks for Kids, provides needed shoes to local kids whose family can’t afford them,” said Dan Thurman, East Idaho Credit Union’s president and CEO, in a news release. “This is the most money we’ve raised so far. It’s great to have this kind of support from our community and credit union industry to help us make a positive impact on our community.”
Last year, East Idaho Credit Union purchased 1,500 pairs of shoes through the Kicks for Kids program. This year, the bank is expected to purchase more than 2,000.
Duck Race prizes announced
Ahead of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club’s 29th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race, which will take place on August 10, the club has announced prizes for this year’s first and second place contestants.
The prizes are:
· First place: 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara, donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks
· Second place: 2019 Polaris 900 RZR Trail, donated by Idaho Central Credit Union
