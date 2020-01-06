Thornton Oliver Keller is rebranding. After 29 years of business, the commercial real estate company has decided to change its name and logo.
Simplicity seems to be the goal of the rebrand, with Thornton Oliver Keller simply becoming TOK. Many professionals, clients, and business leaders already use this acronym and the company wanted to embrace that, TOK said in a news release. The new logo shows a blue background with the initials in white letters. The company felt these new name and logo are “highly visible, immediately recognizable and easily referenced.”
After rapid growth in recent years, the company wanted to make a major change to reflect this expansion.
“This seemed like a logical time to take this step. We wanted to have a branding platform that was able to reflect our growing size and scale,” Michael Ballantyne, managing partner of TOK, said in the release. “Thornton Oliver Keller’s name and logo has long enjoyed tremendous brand recognition and value, but increasingly has served as a source of confusion, as we are now most commonly referred to as TOK.”
One of the most noticeable difference will be new signs. As one of the largest full service commercial real estate services firm in the area, its “for sale” and “for lease” signs are a common sight in Idaho.
For information, visit tokcommercial.com/its-tok.
TOK’s eastern Idaho brokerage staff consists of Brent Wilson, Brian Wilson and Dustin Mortimer. Its office is located at 900 Pier View Drive, Suite 204. Its phone number is 208-227-8148.
XHale Spa changes locationXHale Spa announced plans this week to move from its current spot on 17th Street in Ammon to 1421 E. 1st St. The new spa building will be more than 6,500-square-feet, leaving plenty of room for the spa’s services and equipment. The new building was secured through Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate.
“It’s our mission to help local businesses move into commercial spaces that are perfectly suited to their requirements, equipment, and growing client base,” said Virgil Nethercott, owner of Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate in a news release.
Chamber of Commerce prepares for annual report meetingThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual report meeting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the College of Eastern Idaho. Tickets to the event can be purchased for $5 after registering on the Chamber’s event page. The meeting will include a report presentation, award presentation and continental breakfast.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.