Idaho Falls to host construction combine
A consortium of sponsors will host the second annual Construction Combine on Wednesday and Thursday in Idaho Falls.
The Eastern Idaho Home Builders Association, the College of Eastern Idaho and Home Depot will present the two-day free event at the Home Depot store in Idaho Falls. It’s aimed at introducing the possibilities of working in the construction trades to high school and college students from St. Anthony, Rigby and Idaho Falls.
The event is also sponsored by Westmark Credit Union, Alliance Title & Escrow, BBSI, Skidmore Inc., Idaho Department of Labor and Idaho National Guard.
“As most of the community already know, we are in a shortage of labor to build homes with a great demand to build more homes,” said Todd Webb, of TWebb Construction, the home builders association president.
The event will help raise awareness of the industry, he said.
Fifteen stations staffed by several construction company volunteers will allow participants to get experience in a variety of construction skills.
On the second day the participants will use their new skills to build sheds under the supervision of team leaders. The sheds will be donated to local disabled veterans.
“The home building industry in eastern Idaho needs skilled individuals to join the work force where many fulfilling careers are available,” said Sandra Petrovic, executive officer of the home builders association. The donation of the sheds will be an added bonus of the event.
Rexburg Chamber planning popular annual golf event
Sponsorships are now available for the 24th Annual Whoopee Days Golf Tournament scheduled for June 25 in Rexburg.
Several sponsorship options are being offered for $100 and $500 each, allowing businesses to advertise at tee boxes, holes and on lunch boxes. The title sponsorship is available for $1,000, where a business can sponsor a golf team and get the advertisements above and a banner.
The chamber also is collecting prizes for the golf tournament and the golfer’s bags.
For information about sponsorships or to sign up to be one of 160 players at the event, call 208-356-5700.
Idaho Falls Power designated a Reliable Public Power Provider
The American Public Power Association has given Idaho Falls Power an RP3 designation for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
To receive the designation, the provider must have sound business practices and a commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Idaho Falls Power is one of only 275 public power utilities that hold the RP3 designation.
There are more than 2,000 public power communities in the United States.
Idaho Falls Power was last recognized with the RP3 designation in 2018. This year’s designation is at the highest level.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best public power utilities in the U.S.,” said Bear Prairie, general manager of Idaho Falls Power. “This is the recognition of a lot of hard work from a dedicated team who are committed to reliable and affordable service to our community.”
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.