The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center has been notified it will be recommended for full national accreditation through the National Children’s Alliance.
The center has successfully completed and passed the accreditation process.
The alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to helping local communities respond to allegations of child abuse.
“This has been a long journey with a great deal of support from NCA and from our colleagues …” said Program Director Ashley Stallings. “It was critical to meet this high standard because Idaho’s children deserve this high level of trauma-focused care.”
The Upper Valley Center is the fifth of seven Idaho centers Idaho to be recommended for accreditation. They offer child victims of physical and sexual abuse a chance to receive all necessary medical, emotional and victim advocacy services through a single organization.
This multi-disciplinary model allows for coordinated investigations by law enforcement and Child Protective Services and ensures that children are not further victimized by systems intended to protect them.
The formation of an approved multi-disciplinary investigative team in Fremont County was an essential component in the accreditation, a news release said.
EIRMC offers $20 blood draws
As part of an annual effort, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is offering “Healthy Heart Screenings.”
For $20, adults can have their blood drawn and tested for total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglyceride and blood glucose levels. These tests can indicate your risk factors for heart disease, an EIRMC news release said. The test fee is payable by cash or check.
Blood draws are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. today, Friday, Feb. 9 and Feb. 12 in the EIRMC Medical Office Building, Suite 216 (west of the ER: 2860 Channing Way). Participants must fast for 10 hours prior to their blood being drawn. Results will be mailed directly to participants’ homes with educational materials enclosed, the release said.
Pre-registration is required by going online to eirmc.com or calling 208-227-2778.
Masks are required and physical distancing protocols will be enforced.
Zions Bank donates cash to Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center
Zions Bank has donated $7,594 to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center to support its work.
The center distributes quilts, hygiene kits, toys and other items to dozens of Idaho nonprofits.
“As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, there is an urgent call to support those in need in our communities,” said Betty Wood, assistant director of the center.
“We’re pleased to help them strengthen our local communities,” Zions Bank Regional President Merri Johnson said in a news release.
Premier Technology offers welding apprenticeships
Premier Technology of Blackfoot is offering its second round of apprenticeship courses for students interested in becoming professional welders.
The apprenticeship is a four-year program, and students will be hired as full-time Premier Technology employees with a beginning wage at $12 per hour with increases. At graduation, students will be eligible for $24 per hour pay scale.
The program is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. It is a collaboration between Premier Technology, Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho. The curriculum includes classroom work and on the job training.
“Our students are literally getting paid to learn,” said Chris Cox, apprenticeship coordinator for the company.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED equivalent. Students should apply at www.ptius.net/careers. The deadline to apply is Feb.14.
Bank of Commerce earns top rating for strength, stability
BauerFinancial, a national bank rating firm, has award the Bank of Commerce of Idaho Falls its 5-Star rating for financial strength and stability.
The rating indicates the bank excels in capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and more. Bank of Commerce has earned and maintained Bauer’s recommendation (5-Stars or 4-Stars) for 125 consecutive quarters.
“This rating is impressive in the best of times,” said Karen Dorway, president of BaurFinancial. “And as we begin 2021, we have every reason to believe that Bank of Commerce will continue to thrive.”
