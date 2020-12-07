Valley Office Systems named top office technology suppliers
ENX Magazine has named Valley Office Systems, headquartered in Idaho Falls, as one of the best office technology dealerships in the country.
Founded in 1974 in Idaho Falls, the company employs more than 100 people across eight branches in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. It has recorded “year-over-year growth for the 15th time in the last 16 years,” according to the magazine.
Valley Office Systems sells office technology that includes everything from printers to copiers. Its top brands are Ricoh, Sharp, HP and Kyocera.
“2020 has been nothing shy of a difficult year. Events around us made us reorganize and make changes. We are appreciative of all the support that we have seen, and we are proud to continue to give back to the communities that support us,” the company said in a press release.
ENX Magazine is a monthly publication that focuses on updating readers on the latest in office technology news. Every year it selects a handful of “Elite Dealers” based on “marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy.”
New CBD store opens in Idaho Falls
A new CBD store has opened in Idaho Falls at 2300 E 17th St., Suite 1122. It will hold a ribbon cutting there at 12 p.m. on Friday.
Plant Therapy sells essential oils as well as a variety of items infused with CBD. These products range from lotions to room sprays. Based in Twin Falls, Plant Therapy also has stores in Meridian and Boise.
CBD is an extract from hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant. Part of its popularity is that, unlike its cannabis cousin tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, CBD isn’t psychoactive.
This allows users to get the purported health benefits of the plant, without the high. By Idaho law, CBD products sold in Idaho must contain zero THC and be derived from five specifically approved parts of the cannabis plant. Though studies on its benefits are limited, some users report it helps with stress, insomnia, depression and pain.
Plant Therapy is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Bingham Healthcare becomes Level IV Trauma Center
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has designated Bingham Healthcare a Time Sensitive Emergency Level IV Trauma Center after the hospital successfully passed a number of criteria.
As a Level IV Trauma Center, Bingham Healthcare has basic emergency room facilities, provides surgery and critical-care services and “incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program which reviews policies, protocols, and guidelines according to national standards.”
“Everything has been stepped up to a higher level of care and expectations. I know this was a challenge, but certainly one our staff was well-equipped and prepared to handle,” said Jake Erickson, Bingham Healthcare CEO, in a press release.
For more information, go to binghamhealthcare.org.
Hope Lunches campaign seeking donations
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Elevation Labs, is still seeking donations for its Hope Lunches campaign.
Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce recently canceled its “Out of the Box” events in which people in the local business community network with one another over lunch. The cancellation inspired chamber officials to ask residents to donate the price of one lunch. This money will be donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. Chamber members are hoping the campaign will raise $15,000 to $20,000. As of Monday, Hope Lunches had raised $7,094.
To donate, go idahofallschamber.com/event/hope and buy a lunch ticket for either $9, $12 or $15. All proceeds will go to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls. The campaign ends Dec. 20.
