The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation’s goal is to “advance the historical downtown as the regional center for commerce, culture and leisure activities for residents and visitors.”
As part of that effort downtown leaders are continuing their work to make the area more friendly to pedestrians.
The Environmental Protection Agency has developed a National Walkability Index, “a tool that measures the relative walkability of our nation’s communities,” according to its website.
Walkable neighborhoods “make it easier to walk to stores, jobs, and other places, which encourages people to be more active and can help them stay healthier,” the website said.
A walkable downtown, one where foot traffic can be a primary mode of transportation, is what the downtown aspires to, said Catherine Smith, Idaho Falls Downtown Development director.
The National Walkability Index takes in factors such as intersection density, proximity to public transit stops, and the area’s employment and household mix to rank walkability on a scale of 1 to 20 with 1 being the lowest or “least walkable.”
Smith said downtown Idaho Falls’ index score is 11.2, which would rank it above average overall but below average nationally for a “Historic Main Street” with that category averaging 13.7, according to the index website. The average for a “City Center/Suburban Town Center” is 17.5.
Smith said downtown Idaho Falls could see its index score increase with increased access to public transportation. Outside of downtown other parts of Idaho Falls rank between 7 and 8 for walkability.
The push for a more modernized, accessible downtown has attracted many different types of business as well as new downtown residential options and created an atmosphere in which local shops can thrive.
“I believe it has to do with the connection of the greenbelt,” Smith said.
Idaho Falls Downtown Development has tackled a few major projects over the past few years to invite foot traffic into downtown including the replacing and widening of sidewalks.
“Businesses have expressed that they have seen more downtown foot traffic since the sidewalk project, even in the colder winter months,” Smith said.
Smith also is hopeful, the city’s recently announced Greater Idaho Falls Transportation pilot project will help increase public transportation use downtown and increase the area’s walkability. The federally funded $4 million public microtransit pilot program will allow locals to schedule rides on demand via a website, smart phone app or phone call.
The end goal is to create a downtown in Idaho Falls that would mirror that of other major cities — a livable downtown where owning a vehicle is optional.
Idaho Falls Downtown Development has launched an online dashboard that tracks the metrics that affect walkability. The dashboard can be viewed at dashboards.mysidewalk.com/downtownidahofalls/home.
