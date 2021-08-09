Zion’s Bank is helping preserve the Mormon Row Historic District at Grand Teton National Park with a $25,000 donation.
The bank announced in a Monday news release it was donating to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation to help restore six homesteads that date from 1895 and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district includes the T.A. Moulton Barn.
Jakob Thorington
Thorington
Grand Teton National Park Foundation is raising $3 million for the district and the National Park Service will match $1.7 million, according to the release.
“These homesteads are emblematic of the courage, self-reliance, and sense of adventure that underscored Euro-Americans westward expansion,” said Leslie Mattson, president of Grand Teton National Park Foundation. “As we begin our fundraising effort for this important project, Zions Bank’s early, generous support will help us preserve the site’s rich history and reshape visitor experiences.”
Grand Teton Distillery begins expansion construction
Grand Teton Distillery is planning to open a new tasting room this winter.
The Driggs distillery announced construction has begun on the new tasting room in a Monday news release. The 8,000-square-foot expansion will include a 2,000-square-foot tasting room, an area for additional production equipment and increased storage for the distillery.
According to the release, the expansion will allow the distillery to increase production capacity up to 50,000 nine-liter cases annually. This is the second expansion since the distillery opened in 2011.
“We’re excited to create a space that will finally be able to accommodate more guests. We’ve outgrown both our warehouse and tasting room,” said Andrew Boczar, vice president of Grand Teton Distillery. “As we enter our tenth year, we’re delighted to be able to welcome even more of the community along with tour buses — and we’re looking forward to increasing production at the same time.”
The new tasting room will be able to accommodate up to 50 guests. Tours of the distillery will be available by appointment and an enlarged shop will allow guests to purchase spirits and merchandise.
Solar panels will be installed on the south facing roof and high volatility alcohol vapors that boil off during the distillation process will be collected and used to provide some ambient heat to the new tasting room. This is an effort for the distillery to produce more sustainable operations.
Idaho Falls Big Deal Outlet moving to a new building
Big Deal Outlet in Idaho Falls is anticipating opening at a new location at the end of August.
The discount food store, currently located at 2455 East 25th St., announced in a Thursday Facebook post it was moving to the old Smith’s Food and Drug Store located at 400 S. Woodruff Avenue.
The store is also expecting to open a fifth store in Pocatello during October. The Pocatello location will be in the former Shopko building located in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be in large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.