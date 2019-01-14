In 2018, Teton Gravity Research, an action sports filmmaking company and online publication, became the first company to win top honors in filmmaking from both Surfer and Powder magazines.
Teton Gravity Research was founded and is operated by two former eastern Idaho residents, brothers Todd and Steve Jones.
The Jones brothers moved to eastern Idaho in the 1990s, after working as commercial fishermen in Alaska, according to Eric Henderson, founder of Meteorite PR and spokesman for Teton Gravity Research.
“They made their way down to the Tetons and started filming their buddies skiing Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole,” Henderson said.
They have made a ski movie every year since. And in the summers they make movies about mountain biking and surfing.
In 2018 they released the documentary “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” about the surfing legend Andy Iron’s life and struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. The film won Surfer Magazine’s Best Documentary award.
“‘Kissed by God’ is the most emotionally charged and intricate film I have ever directed with my brother Todd,” Steve Jones said in a news release.
Surfer Magazine’s editor Todd Prodanovich said in the news release that the surfing documentary category is the strongest it’s ever been and the fact that “Kissed by God” won is a triumph.
“It’s a beautifully-told story about one of the most complex, dynamic, beloved and ultimately tragic figures surfing has ever had,” he said.
A second movie by Teton Gravity Research from 2018 won three awards from Powder Magazine, a skiing publication. “FAR OUT,” a skiing documentary, won Movie of the Year, Best Post-Production and Best Powder. It’s the fifth time Teton Gravity Research has won Powder Magazine’s Movie of the Year.
In the documentary, skiers explore mountains in the U.S, Canada, Slovenia, Albania and Russia. The U.S. locations include Crested Butte, Colorado, Girdwood, Alaska and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Sunroc Building Materials recognized by magazine
Sunroc Building Materials, a building and construction materials retailer with a dozen locations throughout Utah and Idaho, was recently named 2019 Dealer of the Year by LBM Journal, an industry magazine.
According to a Sunroc news release, the award honors companies that exceed customers’ expectations, embrace company improvements and successfully seek out new business opportunities. Sunroc won the award in the category of companies with sales over $50 million.
“I can think of no better way to end a record-breaking year than with industry recognition like this,” said Sunroc president Greg Templeman. “Of course, neither the recognition nor the successful year would be possible without the work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the continued support of our customers and community.”
IFAF accepting entries for GEM Awards
The Idaho Falls Advertising Federation is accepting entries for the 2019 GEM Awards, an annual event that celebrates the year’s best work from the area’s advertisers.
GEM winners will advance to the Idaho Advertising Federation’s Rockies Awards in Boise and can advance to the national Addy Awards after that.
The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. Early entries will be discounted. The early bird deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.
For information, email Idaho Falls Advertising Federation president Adam Bostrom at abostrom@alphagraphics.com.
