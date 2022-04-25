“Meet the new boss
“Same as the old boss”
You’ve not been fooled. Catherine Smith, whose departure as executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation was announced in early February, has rejoined the 501©(6) nonprofit organization that manages the Business Improvement District in Downtown Idaho Falls.
The Downtown Development Corp.’s board of directors announced the reunion in a Monday news release.
“I sincerely cannot think of a more qualified person that can keep IFDDC and all of the downtown relationships moving in a positive direction — and we are beyond excited to have Catherine lead our organization,” said Board Chairman Kevin Cutler in the release.
On Feb. 2, the Downtown Development Corp. announced that Smith was leaving the organization after nearly five years to take a job with Idaho National Laboratory. The news release announcing her departure from the downtown group said BBSI would conduct an extensive professional search for her replacement.
When Smith’s departure from the downtown group was first announced, her statement hinted to the bittersweet nature of the career change.
“Throughout my career, staying connected to the Idaho Falls community and people I care most about has been a core value to my work,” Smith said in the February news release. “It has been thrilling and rewarding to sit in my seat and execute the work and projects for the benefit of downtown Idaho Falls.”
The Downtown Development Corp.’s board heard an update on the executive director search during its April 5 meeting and, with Smith back in the fold, it’s breathing a sigh of relief.
“Downtown Idaho Falls continues a trajectory of vibrant growth and momentum,” the release said. “Currently, with several historic buildings undergoing renovations and new businesses opening their doors in downtown Idaho Falls, the excitement is palpable.
“This growth persists from a tremendous 2021 in which millions of dollars of development was invested downtown along with small unique businesses opening their doors resulting in new jobs created in downtown. Existing businesses downtown maintained a solid path for success.”
In addition to being the Downtown Development Corp.’s executive director, Smith serves as vice president of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, vice president of the Civitan club, chairwoman of the East Regional Council for the Idaho Community Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors of the District 91 Education Foundation, is an ex officio board member for the Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a commissioner of Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and is the executive secretary of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame.