Sneekers, a longtime Idaho Falls bar and grill that first opened in the 1980s, has been resurrected after a nine-year hiatus.
Sneekers is back at its original location at 921 Northgate Mile.
The three-story building has housed several bars in recent years. But the building’s owner, Daniel “Rudy” Ruddell, has remained consistent.
Sneekers was replaced in 2010 by El Toro, a nightclub and restaurant. Following El Toro, The Brickhouse had a brief stint.
Most recently, a bar called Legends had a very brief stint, lasting less than two months.
“The last couple tenants that came in here just tore it up and mismanaged it, either that or (they were) underfunded,” Ruddell said. “Finally I just had had enough of it and so I decided ‘What the heck, I’m going to open Sneekers back up.’”
Sneekers originally opened on Northgate Mile in 1987 but Ruddell, who grew up in Idaho Falls, got his bar-industry start years earlier as a disk jockey at The Mill, a popular restaurant and disco that was ahead of its time.
Ruddell spun rock ‘n’ roll records — The Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Def Leppard — at first but soon learned that the crowd preferred dance music, so he adopted the Bee Gees and Michael Jackson.
Ruddell said he loved to DJ for the Navy men and INL workers who frequented The Mill but he had bigger plans in mind.
“I knew that I wanted to have my own nightclub/grill one day and that I had to build up the clientele because I had no money,” he said.
After a failed venture on a bar on First Street called Busters (which resulted in a lawsuit over a management agreement), Ruddell moved to California to run a construction business. There, he came up with the idea for Sneekers.
He asked a friend’s son, who was an artist, to design the logo. They came up with a smiling, high-top tennis shoe, sporting a bow-tie and tuxedo shirt.
“It kind of represents the middle class, common-type person with a little bit of elegance,” Ruddell said. “That’s how I wanted Sneekers to be portrayed. Growing up in this town, I would see people work hard and put their 40 hours in a week, so for me, I wanted to be able to put a place together where they could put all their worries and troubles on the shelf for just a few hours — relax and enjoy themselves and have a good time.”
Ruddell has been an entrepreneur since 9 years old, when he got a job selling the Salt Lake Tribune on a street corner in Salt Lake City.
After a heart attack in the early 1990s, while he was running three different businesses (he still owns a Code Red Fire Services, which services out fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems) Ruddell began leasing the building off and on.
While Sneekers is a business venture, meant to make a profit, Ruddell said one of his purposes in life is to make people happy and forget about their everyday problems.
“Hopefully through the years of being in business I’ve been able to do that,” he said.
A 1987 Post Register article, announcing the opening of Sneekers at 921 Northgate Mile, said the new bar “caters to sports-minded individuals, offering pool, darts, meals and dancing. The interior is modeled on a sports theme, with bicycles, golf clubs and other artifacts hanging on the walls.”
Ruddell, who still DJs, said the bar is the same now as it was then, offering food, entertainment and games.
“We give you three good reasons to be here,” he said. “Nothing’s really changed a whole lot.”
The food menu consists of hamburgers, chicken breast sandwiches and other finger food. A couple of the few differences: Sneekers now serves pizza and children are allowed to eat in the upstairs section until 9 p.m. daily.