Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is currently experiencing a major internet outage in eastern Idaho and many areas in the country.
Customers started reporting outages across various social media channels at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Reports continued throughout the day, according to the website Is The Service Down, which collects status reports of internet service providers from a series of sources including Twitter.
Sparklight tweeted at 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday that a technical issue was impacting the ability for customers to contact the company by phone and access their online accounts.
“We are currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting the ability for customers to reach us by phone and access their online customer account. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to get this resolved as quickly as possible,” the company said in a tweet.
At 11 a.m., the company tweeted an update to inform people that staff was working to restore service to the company’s phone lines and online systems.
“We continue working diligently to restore service to our phone lines and online customer portal. We're also investigating reports of service outages shared here. We appreciate your ongoing patience and will continue updating this post as info becomes available,” the update said.
The Post Register reached out to Sparklight for comment but has not heard back from the company.
