In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo, a trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Music streaming service Spotify says the number of its paying subscribers has hit 100 million for the first time, up 32% on the year and almost twice the latest figures for Apple Music. The Stockholm-based company called the figure, which was reached during the first three months of 2019, "an important milestone." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)