A new study from Experian found mixed news for Idaho's senior citizens when it comes to their credit and debt.
The study, based on a review of consumer data from the end of 2018 done by the credit reporting agency, found that Idahoans who were 60 and older and were in debt owed an average of $68,809. That figure gives the state the 18th-highest average debt for senior citizens nationally, although Oregon and Utah both had average debts nearly $10,000 higher.
The total number of senior citizens with debt also has increased. The Survey of Consumer Finances found that the majority of households led by a person over the age of 65 had some amount of debt in 2016. For people over the age of 75, the percentage in debt has increased from 29 percent in 2001 to 49 percent.
New efforts from the AARP division in Idaho are hoping to reduce that debt in the future by improving the state's retirement savings options. AARP started work this year to create a voluntary retirement savings program for a large number of businesses in Idaho and lobbied for a statewide study on the topic to be done by the Office of Performance Evaluations for the next legislative session.
"Sometime later this year, we're going to have a really good idea about how Idahoans are saving for retirement," state AARP spokesman Randy Simon said.
Currently, the state AARP office estimates that 54 percent of private sector workers in Idaho do not have a retirement plan through their company. More than 40,000 of those estimated workers are older than 55.
On a more positive note, Idaho's senior citizens also have some of the highest credit scores in the country. Their average FICO credit score is 756, 11 points higher than the average for other senior citizens and 55 points above the national average. Another Experian page rates any credit score above 740 as "Very Good."
The high credit scores for that age group aren't too surprising when compared to the general population, as a person's credit score increases with the more major purchases and payments they make.