25th Annual Beer Fest: Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is back; Governor declares this week 'Idaho Beer Week'

Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is Saturday in Idaho Falls, and this year it will take place during "Idaho Beer Week," anointed by Gov. Brad Little via proclamation.
For the 25th consecutive year, brewers from around the world will descend on Idaho Falls for the annual beer festival, hosted at Sandy Downs by the nonprofit North American Brewers Association.
The governor's office recently issued a proclamation, in honor of the festival, declaring May 27 to June 1 "Idaho Beer Week."
In addition to Beer Fest, a brewing competition, the International Beer Awards, is taking place this week. (The annual competition changed names this year, from the North American Beer Awards, to reflect the competition's foreign breweries.)
More than 100 breweries will be represented at the Beer Fest, according to Lisa Smith, vice president of the North American Brewers Association and director of the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.
"We have absolutely a full house as far as breweries go," Smith said.
Vendors include both large and small breweries, from Anheuser-Busch and Pabst to Portneuf Valley Brewing, a locally owned brewpub in Pocatello, and Bertram's Brewery, a Salmon Valley company, founded by a former gold prospector from Zimbabwe.
Smith said there will be another big crowd at this year's festival.
The North American Brewers Association, which donates proceeds from the beer fest to charities and scholarship funds, will limit ticket sales to 5,500 people.
"We are tracking ahead of last year, so we are expecting a big crowd," Smith said.
The event will have eight food vendors and two live bands.
There will be free shuttles with drop-off locations on both the east and west sides of Idaho Falls.
Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $10 for designated drivers. No tickets will be sold at the door. Patrons must be at least 21 and have a photo ID.
To buy tickets, visit northamericanbrewers.org.
Tickets also can be purchased at several local bars, including The Frosty Gator, Idaho Brewing Company, Marcellar’s, Tap-N-Fill, Snow Eagle Brewery and The Grapevine in Pocatello.
Beer Fest is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Downs Rodeo Grounds, 6855 S. 15th E., Idaho Falls.
International Beer Awards
From Tuesday to Friday, at the Hilton Garden Inn, hundreds of breweries are participating in the International Beer Awards. It's the 22nd annual competition in conjunction with the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.
Brewers submitted nearly 2,000 different beers, which will be judged, over six sessions, by more than 100 industry professionals, including trained beer tasters and brewers.
Beers are judged by style guidelines set by the North American Brewers Association. The association's Style Guide lays out characteristics for each category of beer in the competition, from American-style light lagers to smoke- and wood-flavored beers.
Bob Beckwith, judge coordinator for the International Beer Awards, said awards are "a big deal" for brewers.
"They get recognition, and it helps them in their marketing," Beckwith said.
Even the brewers that don't win can gain valuable feedback. Judges fill out comment sheets for every beer they taste. The comments help brewers identify problems in the brewing process.
"Sometimes if you're tasting your beer every day you get (taste) blind," Beckwith said.
One small brewery from Michigan went to great lengths this week just to enter the competition.
David Ringler, director of happiness at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Cedar Springs Brewing Company, shipped his beer samples for the competition weeks in advance.
"We tried to be good boy scouts," Ringler said. "We sent everything out in plenty of time, but apparently our shipment was lost."
Ringler discovered last week that his samples never made it to Idaho Falls for the competition, which was set to begin Tuesday.
What did he do? He decided to drive 25 hours, from Grand Rapids to Idaho Falls, and hand deliver the samples.
"We really were out of options," Ringler said. "I called a friend on Saturday night and said, 'Do you want to drive to Idaho?'"
Ringler and his friend, Eric Albertson, arrived in Idaho Falls on Monday, after battling some severe weather in Nebraska, and drove back to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Cedar Springs Brewing Company, which won a gold medal last year for its Bavarian Hefeweizen, entered eight beers this year.
"We like to have our beers out there, judged independently," Ringler said. "It's good for us to continue to dial (in) what we do."
Winners of the 2019 International Beer Awards will be announced Friday.
'Idaho Beer Week' events
On Wednesday afternoon, several local businesses and organizations are hosting breweries, for "tap takeovers" and other festivities.
Partnerships include:
— Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Hop Valley Brewing and Alaskan Brewing Company at Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub.
— Odell Brewing and Lewis & Clark Brewing at Tap-N-Fill.
— MillerCoors, Idaho Brewing Company and Grand Teton Brewing at Alive After Five on Park Avenue.
— Grand Teton Brewing at The Zone Sports Grill.
— Boise Brewing at Black Rock.
— Redhook Brewery, Elysian Brewing Company and Iron Horse Brewery at The Celt.