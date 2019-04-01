When The Hair Co. opened in downtown Idaho Falls its owner, Corie Farrer, was doing a lot of perms.
“We do more coloring now than perms,” Farrer said on Monday, the salon’s 31st anniversary.
Hairstyles — and downtown Idaho Falls — have changed a lot since 1988. But the Hair Co., its stylists and many of its clients have not.
The salon, located on the ground floor of the Rogers Hotel building, is home to four stylists. Three of the four, including Farrer, have been at the Hair Co. for at least 17 years. And the fourth is the granddaughter of one of the veteran stylists.
Farrer opened the Hair Co. when she was 21. Originally, it was in the building that Idaho Mountain Trading now occupies.
Farrer was working at the J.C. Penney styling salon when Dick Clayton Sr., a realtor and developer, mentioned an opening in his then-new downtown shopping mall. (At the time, the Grand Teton Mall where the Penney’s salon was located was just four years old.)
“He was big into downtown, trying to develop it when the malls took over,” Farrer said. “He just contacted my dad and said, ‘I know your daughter does hair, does she want to open up a salon?’ I knew I had enough clientele to pay my rent. I didn’t have to go in debt. My dad did the electrical. I had enough in savings and sold a car to get my equipment done. And I just did it.”
The Hair Co. moved across the street to the Rogers Hotel about 13 years ago.
The roughly 850-square-foot space houses four styling chairs and a separate room for manicures and pedicures.
“When I started I didn’t want anything really big,” Farrer said. “When I managed at Penney’s there was like 15 stylists, and I just wanted something cozy — well, you can tell here. It’s just personable and comfortable and that’s what I was looking for.”
Angie Hurley, Cyndy McGraw and Seneca Mann are the other stylists at The Hair Co. They each rent space from Farrer and pay for their equipment and supplies. They keep the rest of the money they make.
Farrer is the owner and is sort of a shop manager, she said, but The Hair Co. is all about the team.
“They make me successful, I don’t make them successful,” Farrer said.
Hurley started working at The Hair Co. on April 30, 1992. (Yes, she remembers the exact date.) Hurley is the official shop barber, Farrer said.
After working at The Hair Co. for 25 years, Hurley had a brief stint living in Oregon. She recently moved back and Farrer gave her her space back right away.
Monday was Hurley’s first day at the salon since moving back to Idaho Falls. She had already seen at least two of her old clients before noon.
“It’s hard in this profession to always stay in the same shop,” Hurley said. “This is huge, to have three people that have been here this long, and now a granddaughter of one of the gals that’s been here forever.”
Mann, who recently started working at The Hair Co., is McGraw’s granddaughter. Mann is one of two of McGraw’s granddaughters who are cosmetologists.
“When I first started coming here she was 3, and she’d sit on my client’s lap and call them grandpa,” McGraw said. “And now she’s here, working.”
McGraw was hired at The Hair Co. in 1995. She said she likes the salon because it’s a calm environment. In addition to handling the salon’s nail clients one day per week, she visits personal clients at assisted living homes.
“The most challenging thing is building up your clientele, maintaining your clientele, to keep that momentum going,” McGraw said. “When you love what you do for work that makes a whole lot of difference. (Clients) become your friends. They become your family, actually. When you’re hurting they hurt and when you’re happy they’re happy.”
Some of Farrer’s clients have been with her since she was in beauty school. In that time, she became friends with her clients and some of her clients became friends with each other.
“Clients interact a lot with each other,” Farrer said. “My Friday morning, several ladies all come in, and they’ve all got to know each other because I’ve done their hair for the last 28 years or more.”
The majority of The Hair Co.’s clients are local regulars, although the salon takes walk-ins.
Carolina Gonzalez-Aller, of Idaho Falls, who had her hair styled on Monday, has gone to Farrer for seven or eight years, she said.
A friend referred Gonzalez-Aller to Farrer, whose attitude and kindness keeps Gonzalez-Aller coming back, she said.
“Whenever I would go to other places people were a little bit grumpy,” Gonzalez-Aller said. “She’s always steady, always the same, always in a good mood, always kind.”
After more than three decades, The Hair Co.’s secret to success is simple.
“I just love people,” Farrer said, fighting back tears. “I don’t know what it is but I like what I do. I think the key is just letting people know how much you care for them — and service, just good service, it’s a lost art.”
On how The Hair Co. can stick around for another 31 years, Farrer said, “If I live that long, just keeping doing what I’m doing.”
The Hair Co., located at 545 Shoup Ave., can be reached at 208-523-4948.