Password Input Field With Padlock GettyImages
Getty Images

In the 1960s, many Americans tuned into the game show, Password, where contestants were paired with celebrities to guess words from verbal clues. While that word, “password,” might have once brought to mind giddy tv contestants playing for cash, we’re much more likely to think about passwords nowadays in the context of online security.

And why wouldn’t we? Passwords are required across the internet to pay bills, log in to social media, subscribe to streaming services and more. We’ve become quite familiar with the need to create usernames and passwords to access these accounts, and, unlike the old game show, our modern-day passwords aren’t ones we want people easily guessing.


The Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. For information, visit BBB.org.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.