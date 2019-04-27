Business owners and workers near the intersection of East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road, where a Costco will open next year, say the area already has a traffic problem.
The two-lane roundabout there is a meeting point for residents of greater Idaho Falls driving to Idaho Falls and Ammon from the area's northern cities or vice versa.
The flow of traffic at East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road is one of the major reasons Costco picked that location, according to Dana Briggs, Idaho Falls' economic development director. Briggs announced to the Idaho Falls City Council on Thursday that Costco is building a new store here.
“They chose the northeast area of town to not only serve Idaho Falls people but those north communities,” Briggs said on Thursday. “Rexburg, Rigby, Jackson, (Wyo.), Swan Valley, all of those, and the homes in that area.”
Residents to the north likely will welcome a new grocer, considering their options are limited (Iona doesn't have any grocery stores). But those eager new Costco members could have trouble getting in and out of the nearly 18-acre lot.
The Costco facility will consist of a 150,000-square-foot retail warehouse, a fuel station with 16 to 30 individual stations and 700 to 750 parking stalls.
Construction, which is expected to begin in September, will include infrastructure extensions, to bring water and sewer to the facility.
Omar Vega, owner of Vega's Repair, an automobile shop directly south of the planned Costco location, said there is already a lot of traffic in the area.
"Traffic here is crazy," Vega said. "Sometimes rush hour, 5 o'clock, when people get out of work, there's a line of cars clear almost to the railroad tracks (about half a mile from the intersection). It's hard to get out of here."
In response to an inquiry about potential traffic congestion, Briggs said in an email that Costco is in the process of completing a transportation impact study, "which will be prepared to meet the requirements of the City of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, and determine the best path forward."
The intersection of East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road has received some improvements in recent years.
Since 2017, Bonneville County, which manages the roads in the area, has widened East Lincoln Road, from two lanes to five lanes, and the county widened the roundabout at Lincoln and Hitt Road, from one lane to two lanes.
Daniel Gubler, Iona's mayor, said Bonneville County and municipalities in greater Idaho Falls are always playing "catch-up" when it comes to roads.
"There's not enough money, and it takes years to plan (road improvements)," Gubler said.
Iona itself has just one development in the works, Gubler said, but county property around the municipality is booming with development.
"Iona is becoming landlocked, if you will, because of development in the county," he said. "Every other vacant lot is being built on, other than the old townsite."
Hitt Road has become a "major arterial for the county," Gubler said. And the influx of traffic has caused congestion near Iona, especially near Crowley Road.
In addition to commuters into or out of Idaho Falls and Ammon, commercial trucks, from businesses in the heavily industrial area, use those roads.
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, watched Costco move into Pocatello a decade ago.
A street was realigned and a new traffic light was installed to meet traffic needs, he said. While Saturdays can be rough, traffic at the Pocatello Costco isn't bad, Hunter said.
"It really isn’t horrible," he said. "I drive through that intersection all the time."
It's unknown whether the county will do further road improvements in the area, to account for Costco's wide draw of customers. County officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
Ultimately, businesses in the area say they hope to benefit from Costco moving in.
Ron Jones, owner of Carpet Mart, a store across the intersection from the planned Costco location, said he's excited about the new development.
"There's going to be more traffic throughout the day, rather than just early mornings and evenings, so therefore my business should go up," Jones said.