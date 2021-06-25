Two women working in Idaho Falls were included in Idaho Business Review’s 2021 Top Women of the Year.
Marcella Medor, president and founder of MarCom, and Toni Karlsson, a research scientist at Idaho National Laboratory, were among the 50 women chosen by the Idaho Business Review. According to the 2021 Top Women of the Year announcement, more than 150 women were nominated across the state.
Karlsson said she was surprised and humbled when she found out her name was on the list. She started working at INL in January 2019.
Medor and Karlsson will be honored on Sept. 30 at the Boise Centre during the 2021 Women of the Year gala.
“I feel like we have come full circle after such an unprecedented year,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa in the announcement. “It was last March that Idaho Business Review held its last in-person event, which was 2020 Women of the Year, before pivoting to a virtual format to continue to deliver our events in the safest method possible. Now, after a year of virtual events, we are excited to return to in-person events again — and I can’t think of a better way than to kick off our return to live events with this year’s Women of the Year awards.”
The 50 women were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed the applicants and based its decisions on four categories including professional achievement, leadership, mentorship and community service, according to the announcement. Each woman chosen will have the chance of being named Woman of the Year, which will be announced at the gala.
“I am humbled to be included with such an amazing collection of women who represent the best Idaho has to offer with their leadership, achievement, and exemplary community service,” Medor said in a news release about her selection.